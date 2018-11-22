Belatchew Arkitekter : Discus - Nacka City's New Landmark Internationally Recognized

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Discus high-rise, Nacka City's new landmark building, has received two international architectural awards during November; the World Architecture News Awards and the Arcitecture MasterPrize.

Discus was crowned winner at this year's edition of the World Architecture News (WAN) Awards. WAN Awards is one of the world's largest architectural competitions and this year's edition is the tenth. Discus won the award in the "Future Projects: Residential" category in competition with contributions from Chicago, Louisiana, Miami and Tehran.

Discus has also been awarded by the Architecture MasterPrize™ (AMP), which is an international award with high ambitions. The AMP celebrates the very best in design excellence and innovation from the worlds of Architecture. The awards program is dedicated to showcasing and promoting exceptional talent, and the value of the art and science of architecture in enriching our lives. Discus received an Honorable Mention in the "Mixed Use Architecture" category in competition with contributions from Brussels, Jakarta, New York, Taiwan and Vienna.

Discus has been designed by Belatchew Arkitekter on behalf of Swedish real estate developer Sveafastigheter Utveckling. Discus is a new landmark building in Nacka City - a booming part of the Stockholm metropolitan area in Sweden - which with its characteristic silhouette is designed to become a symbol of a growing metropolitan area. Discus will be placed in the heart of Nacka's new public transport node, right above the metro station in Nacka City's new city center.

- We are proud and pleased that Discus is being built in Nacka. Discus is a fine example of a tall building with exciting architecture that will contribute to Nacka's new urban silhouette, says Nina Åman, City Architect, Nacka Municipality.

- We are extremely proud of the international attention Discus has received and we are looking forward to develop this project, together with the municipality of Nacka, says Rahel Belatchew, CEO, Founder and Principal Architect, Belatchew Arkitekter.

