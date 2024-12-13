Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’716 0.3%  SPI 15’616 0.1%  Dow 43’914 -0.5%  DAX 20’426 0.1%  Euro 0.9345 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’966 0.1%  Gold 2’684 0.1%  Bitcoin 89’326 0.1%  Dollar 0.8932 0.1%  Öl 73.5 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Swiss Re-Aktie: Swiss Re schraubt Gewinnziel für 2025 hoch
BYD fordert Preisreduktionen: Droht eine neue Eskalation im chinesischen Automarkt?
Goldpreis: Aufwärtstrend stockt
Bilanz und Ausblick treibt Broadcom-Aktie auf Allzeithoch
Evonik-Aktie: Evonik ordnet Geschäftsbereiche neu
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

NV Bekaert Aktie [Valor: 11962877 / ISIN: BE0974258874]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.12.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

NV Bekaert
32.13 CHF -15.83%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.  

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 79 753 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024:


  		Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
5 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 752 33.50 33.62 33.26 360 192

  		MTF CBOE 6 406 33.51 33.60 33.26 214 665

  		MTF Turquoise 1 054 33.53 33.56 33.48 35 341

  		MTF Aquis 966 33.52 33.58 33.42 32 380
6 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 395 33.88 34.12 33.66 352 183

  		MTF CBOE 5 991 33.88 34.12 33.68 202 975

  		MTF Turquoise 977 33.86 34.08 33.68 33 081

  		MTF Aquis 812 33.87 34.08 33.70 27 502
9 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 765 34.08 34.26 33.82 332 791

  		MTF CBOE 6 089 34.08 34.22 33.80 207 513

  		MTF Turquoise 789 34.10 34.20 33.84 26 905

  		MTF Aquis 591 34.08 34.24 33.98 20 141
10 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 7 285 33.85 33.96 33.72 246 597

  		MTF CBOE 4 392 33.86 33.96 33.72 148 713

  		MTF Turquoise 709 33.85 33.96 33.74 24 000

  		MTF Aquis 589 33.84 33.90 33.78 19 932
11 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 402 33.74 33.96 33.14 283 483

  		MTF CBOE 3 789 33.75 33.98 33.28 127 879

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
 
Total
  		79 753 33.82 34.26 33.14 2 696 274

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 356 shares during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 420 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024:


  		Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
5 December 2024 800 33.40 33.50 33.18 26 720
6 December 2024 600 33.71 33.80 33.64 20 226
9 December 2024 400 33.85 33.90 33.80 13 540
10 December 2024 1 200 33.76 33.90 33.70 40 512
11 December 2024 1 356 33.33 33.44 33.10 45 195
Total 4 356
 
 
  		146 193



  		Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
5 December 2024 1 900 33.49 33.60 33.40 63 631
6 December 2024 2 000 33.89 34.10 33.60 67 780
9 December 2024 2 700 34.08 34.30 33.80 92 016
10 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
11 December 2024 1 820 33.76 34.00 33.44 61 443
Total 8 420
 
 
  		284 870

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 738 shares.

On 11 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 086 490 own shares, or 3.84% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NV Bekaert SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 ﻿Im heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Dr. Ralf Seiz, CEO und Gründer der Finreon AG, spannende Einblicke in innovative Anlagelösungen. Als Spin-off der Universität St. Gallen bietet Finreon Strategien an, die Diversifikation und Risikomanagement vereinen – unter anderem durch die systematische Reduktion von Aktienkonzentrationen und die Nutzung von Volatilitätsprämien.

Zusammen mit dem Investmentstrategen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel von BX Swiss spricht der promovierte Ökonom auch über die aktuellen wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen und gibt exklusive Einblicke in seine persönlichen Anlageprojekte.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Am Widerstand abgedreht
12.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
12.12.24 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
12.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.12.2024
11.12.24 Why Young Professionals are Giving Back Through Mentorship
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
11.12.24 Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’236.36 18.93 BNHSCU
Short 12’454.79 13.97 OGSSMU
Short 12’943.88 8.79 5FUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’715.85 12.12.2024 17:30:18
Long 11’259.15 19.73 SSSMPU
Long 10’995.29 13.81 SSRMOU
Long 10’543.35 8.99 SSDMNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB senkt Leitzins überraschend deutlich: SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst fester -- Wall Street schliesslich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich höher
SNB senkt den Leitzins
XRP Prognose: Ist ein Anstieg auf über 60 US Dollar möglich?
Freude bei Trump Media-Anlegern: Trump läutet heute NYSE-Eröffnungsglocke - Aktie zeitweise höher
Helvetia-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich nach: Helvetia will mit neuem Strategiefokus profitabler werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Crypto All-Stars befindet sich im Finish: Ist es ratsam, jetzt noch zu investieren?
Schindler-Titel tiefer: Bei Schindler endet Ära Napoli - Paolo Compagna folgt als CEO
NVIDIA-CEO Huang nennt diese Aktie als nächsten KI-Profiteur
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Siemens Energy-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten