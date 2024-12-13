|
13.12.2024 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024
Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 79 753 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024:
|
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
paid (€)
|
Lowest Price
paid (€)
|
Total
Amount (€)
|5 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 752
|33.50
|33.62
|33.26
|360 192
|
|MTF CBOE
|6 406
|33.51
|33.60
|33.26
|214 665
|
|MTF Turquoise
|1 054
|33.53
|33.56
|33.48
|35 341
|
|MTF Aquis
|966
|33.52
|33.58
|33.42
|32 380
|6 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 395
|33.88
|34.12
|33.66
|352 183
|
|MTF CBOE
|5 991
|33.88
|34.12
|33.68
|202 975
|
|MTF Turquoise
|977
|33.86
|34.08
|33.68
|33 081
|
|MTF Aquis
|812
|33.87
|34.08
|33.70
|27 502
|9 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 765
|34.08
|34.26
|33.82
|332 791
|
|MTF CBOE
|6 089
|34.08
|34.22
|33.80
|207 513
|
|MTF Turquoise
|789
|34.10
|34.20
|33.84
|26 905
|
|MTF Aquis
|591
|34.08
|34.24
|33.98
|20 141
|10 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|7 285
|33.85
|33.96
|33.72
|246 597
|
|MTF CBOE
|4 392
|33.86
|33.96
|33.72
|148 713
|
|MTF Turquoise
|709
|33.85
|33.96
|33.74
|24 000
|
|MTF Aquis
|589
|33.84
|33.90
|33.78
|19 932
|11 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|8 402
|33.74
|33.96
|33.14
|283 483
|
|MTF CBOE
|3 789
|33.75
|33.98
|33.28
|127 879
|
|MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
|Total
|
|79 753
|33.82
|34.26
|33.14
|2 696 274
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 356 shares during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 420 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024:
|
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|5 December 2024
|800
|33.40
|33.50
|33.18
|26 720
|6 December 2024
|600
|33.71
|33.80
|33.64
|20 226
|9 December 2024
|400
|33.85
|33.90
|33.80
|13 540
|10 December 2024
|1 200
|33.76
|33.90
|33.70
|40 512
|11 December 2024
|1 356
|33.33
|33.44
|33.10
|45 195
|Total
|4 356
|
|
|
|146 193
|
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|5 December 2024
|1 900
|33.49
|33.60
|33.40
|63 631
|6 December 2024
|2 000
|33.89
|34.10
|33.60
|67 780
|9 December 2024
|2 700
|34.08
|34.30
|33.80
|92 016
|10 December 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|11 December 2024
|1 820
|33.76
|34.00
|33.44
|61 443
|Total
|8 420
|
|
|
|284 870
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 738 shares.
On 11 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 086 490 own shares, or 3.84% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NV Bekaert SA
Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
🔔🔔🔔Im heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Dr. Ralf Seiz, CEO und Gründer der Finreon AG, spannende Einblicke in innovative Anlagelösungen. Als Spin-off der Universität St. Gallen bietet Finreon Strategien an, die Diversifikation und Risikomanagement vereinen – unter anderem durch die systematische Reduktion von Aktienkonzentrationen und die Nutzung von Volatilitätsprämien.
Zusammen mit dem Investmentstrategen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel von BX Swiss spricht der promovierte Ökonom auch über die aktuellen wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen und gibt exklusive Einblicke in seine persönlichen Anlageprojekte.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Private Markets
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Aktien
|04.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Erträge, Renditen und Resilienz - Chancen an öffentlichen und privaten Märkten
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerhaltener Wochenausklang: SMI und DAX kaum bewegt erwartet -- Klare Abgaben in China und Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte kaum verändert in den Freitagshandel starten, während auch der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie erwartet wird. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Freitag abwärts. Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich am Donnerstag in Deckung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}