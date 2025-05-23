|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
23.05.2025 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 59 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|15 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|—
|MTF CBOE
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|16 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 500
|33.91
|34.10
|33.70
|254 325
|MTF CBOE
|5 500
|33.91
|34.10
|33.75
|186 505
|MTF Turquoise
|1 000
|33.92
|34.10
|33.80
|33 920
|MTF Aquis
|1 000
|33.93
|34.10
|33.75
|33 930
|19 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 500
|34.17
|34.40
|33.85
|256 275
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|34.16
|34.35
|33.85
|170 800
|MTF Turquoise
|1 200
|34.20
|34.30
|34.10
|41 040
|MTF Aquis
|1 300
|34.14
|34.30
|33.85
|44 382
|20 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 500
|34.27
|34.60
|33.70
|257 025
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|34.24
|34.60
|33.80
|171 200
|MTF Turquoise
|1 200
|34.25
|34.55
|33.80
|41 100
|MTF Aquis
|1 300
|34.22
|34.55
|33.80
|44 486
|21 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|34.54
|34.95
|34.00
|276 320
|MTF CBOE
|5 500
|34.55
|34.95
|34.00
|190 025
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|500
|34.72
|34.90
|34.60
|17 360
|Total
|59 000
|34.22
|34.95
|33.70
|2 018 693
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 700 shares during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 930 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 May 2025
|2 000
|35.00
|35.40
|34.80
|70 000
|16 May 2025
|1 700
|33.91
|34.00
|33.70
|57 647
|19 May 2025
|1 000
|34.02
|34.20
|33.80
|34 020
|20 May 2025
|800
|34.03
|34.20
|33.80
|27 224
|21 May 2025
|200
|34.00
|34.00
|34.00
|6 800
|Total
|5 700
|195 691
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|19 May 2025
|1 300
|34.20
|34.40
|34.00
|44 460
|20 May 2025
|1 000
|34.54
|34.60
|34.40
|34 540
|21 May 2025
|630
|34.65
|35.00
|34.50
|21 830
|Total
|2 930
|100 830
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 837 shares.
On 21 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 298 104 own shares, or 6.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
