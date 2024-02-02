|
02.02.2024 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024
On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 765 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
paid (€)
|
Lowest Price
paid (€)
|
Total
Amount (€)
|25 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|45.81
|46.10
|45.52
|412 290
|MTF CBOE
|1 000
|45.83
|46.10
|45.60
|45 830
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|26 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|46.28
|46.44
|46.02
|416 520
|MTF CBOE
|1 000
|46.28
|46.40
|46.10
|46 280
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|29 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|8 955
|45.68
|46.00
|45.42
|409 064
|MTF CBOE
|1 000
|45.68
|46.00
|45.56
|45 680
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|30 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|7 945
|46.02
|46.28
|45.70
|365 629
|MTF CBOE
|865
|46.02
|46.26
|45.62
|39 807
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|31 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|45.94
|46.52
|45.14
|413 460
|MTF CBOE
|1 000
|46.00
|46.48
|45.76
|46 000
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|48 765
|45.95
|46.52
|45.14
|2 240 560
On 31 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 371 471 own shares, or 4.33% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NV Bekaert SA
Die TOP 7 AKTIEN der Welt – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schaefer | BX Swiss TV
Was sind die Top 7 Aktien der Welt?
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe geben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG eine Übersicht über die Glorreichen 7 Aktien. Diese sind Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Tesla, Amazon und Meta.
Wie künstliche Intelligenz massgeblich zum Erfolg dieser Unternehmen beiträgt, welches Unternehmen die Nase vorn hat und welches Tim Schäfers Lieblingstitel ist, erfahren Sie in diesem Video.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegen sich am Freitag mehrheitlich nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}