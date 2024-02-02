Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NV Bekaert Aktie [Valor: 11962877 / ISIN: BE0974258874]
02.02.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

NV Bekaert
44.12 CHF -14.75%
Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024

On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 765 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
25 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.81 46.10 45.52 412 290
  MTF CBOE 1 000 45.83 46.10 45.60 45 830
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
26 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 46.28 46.44 46.02 416 520
  MTF CBOE 1 000 46.28 46.40 46.10 46 280
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
29 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 955 45.68 46.00 45.42 409 064
  MTF CBOE 1 000 45.68 46.00 45.56 45 680
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
30 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 7 945 46.02 46.28 45.70 365 629
  MTF CBOE 865 46.02 46.26 45.62 39 807
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
31 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.94 46.52 45.14 413 460
  MTF CBOE 1 000 46.00 46.48 45.76 46 000
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
Total   48 765 45.95 46.52 45.14 2 240 560

On 31 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 371 471 own shares, or 4.33% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

