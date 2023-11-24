Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program





Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 16 November 2023 to 22 November 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 November 2023 to 22 November 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 342 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 16 November 2023 to 22 November 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 16 November 2023 Euronext Brussels — — — — — MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 17 November 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 950 39.53 40.28 38.40 393 324 MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 20 November 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 40.68 40.90 40.14 406 800 MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 21 November 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 912 40.31 40.68 40.00 399 553 MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 22 November 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 480 39.99 40.28 39.76 379 105 MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — Total 39 342 40.13 40.90 38.40 1 578 782

On 22 November 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 138 796 own shares, or 5.62% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment