|
04.10.2024 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 26 September 2024 to 2 October 2024
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 400 shares during the period from 26 September 2024 to 2 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 September 2024 to 2 October 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 September 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 September 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 September 2024
|1 700
|37.05
|37.20
|36.94
|62 985
|1 October 2024
|1 755
|36.86
|36.94
|36.74
|64 689
|2 October 2024
|1 945
|36.63
|36.90
|36.40
|71 245
|Total
|5 400
|198 920
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 September 2024
|6 300
|36.09
|36.34
|35.70
|227 367
|27 September 2024
|3 600
|36.88
|37.40
|36.50
|132 768
|30 September 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|1 October 2024
|1 100
|37.27
|37.30
|37.20
|40 997
|2 October 2024
|600
|36.99
|37.00
|36.98
|22 194
|Total
|11 600
|423 326
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 38 168 shares.
On 2 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 850 297 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NV Bekaert SA
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: SMI und DAX kaum bewegt erwartet -- Hang Seng legt erneut kräftig zu
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften ohne grosse Ausschläge in den Freitagshandel gehen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätzen geht es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. In den USA übernahmen am Donnerstag die Bären das Ruder.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}