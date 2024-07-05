Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’069 0.4%  SPI 16’072 0.5%  Dow 39’308 -0.1%  DAX 18’450 0.4%  Euro 0.9722 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’987 0.4%  Gold 2’364 0.3%  Bitcoin 48’682 -5.4%  Dollar 0.8980 -0.2%  Öl 87.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018ABB1222171Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101
Top News
lastminute-Aktie: Einigung mit Ryanair
Emmi-Aktie: Kaufinteresse an Mademoiselle Desserts
Goldpreis: Spannung vor dem US-Arbeitsmarktbericht
Porsche-Aktie: Interesse an E-Auto-Batteriegeschäft von Varta
Charles Schwab warnt vor wachsendem Crash-Risiko aufgrund der Marktlage
Suche...
ZERO Depot

NV Bekaert Aktie [Valor: 11962877 / ISIN: BE0974258874]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.07.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

finanzen.net zero NV Bekaert-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

NV Bekaert
44.12 CHF -14.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

       

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 July 2024 to 3 July 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 486 shares during the period from 1 July 2024 to 3 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 0 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 July 2024 to 3 July 2024:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
1 July 2024 300 39.50 39.50 39.50 11 850
2 July 2024 1 000 39.51 39.60 39.40 39 510
3 July 2024 2 186 39.81 39.98 39.60 87 025
Total 3 486       138 385


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
1 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
2 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
3 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 0       0

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 3 486 shares.

On 3 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 815 615 own shares, or 3.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten