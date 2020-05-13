13.05.2020 23:53:00

Beirut Law Firm Joins World Services Group as the New Exclusive Legal Member for Lebanon

HOUSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce that Beirut Law Firm has joined the WSG network as the exclusive legal member for Lebanon.

World Services Group (PRNewsfoto/World Services Group)

Beirut Law Firm was founded in the Commercial Center of Beirut in 2001 and is currently located in Antelias, Lebanon. The firm specializes in all major corporate and business fields of law, covering restructuring, M&A, local and global taxation, banking and finance, insurance, reinsurance and insurance recovery, labor and employment, IP and other business-related practices, as well as civil and commercial litigation, along with alternative dispute resolution.

While Beirut Law Firm has a broad service offering, the Energy sector, particularly offshore oil and gas development, has become a new and important stream of business for the firm. Insurance is the second area where the firm believes it has the leading practice (25% of the market) in Lebanon, combined with a strength in Banking and Financial Services and Corporate law.

J. Michael Bernard, WSG Chairman said, "The addition of this well-respected firm will be a valuable resource to the WSG membership. We feel that Beirut Law Firm is on a growth path in a market which is challenging at present, and we could not be happier with their decision to become an integral part of WSG."

"We are proud to be accepted as a member of World Services Group," said Charbel Abi-Antoun, Beirut Law Firm Founder and Managing Partner. "We value WSG's high-quality standards for membership and the network's excellent reputation for providing members with opportunities for new business which will increase our firm's reach and expand the global scope of service we provide our clients."

Beirut Law Firm has earned praise from many prestigious clients including the Lebanese Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Telecommunications, and The Association of Banks in Lebanon.

About World Services Group (WSG)

World Services Group (WSG) is the globally recognized network for professionals and their clients to receive the highest quality, value and service from legal, investment banking and accounting services. WSG provides members the ability to create new business opportunities and relationships to better serve their clients. For additional information, visit https://bit.ly/360U15Q.

Media Contact:

Carly Norausky
Marketing Director
World Services Group
713-650-0333
cnorausky@worldservicesgroup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beirut-law-firm-joins-world-services-group-as-the-new-exclusive-legal-member-for-lebanon-301058939.html

SOURCE World Services Group

