SMI 10'775 -0.7%  SPI 13'775 -0.6%  Dow 33'027 -1.1%  DAX 13'914 -1.3%  Euro 0.9867 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'823 -1.3%  Gold 1'792 -1.2%  Bitcoin 15'640 0.4%  Dollar 0.9309 0.5%  Öl 81.7 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Buffetts Trennung von BYD-Anteilen: Hinweis auf Probleme auf Chinas E-Automarkt?
S&P 500-ETF: Die besten ETFs auf den S&P 500-Index und wie Sie in den US-Markt investieren!
Ausblick auf Silber, Öl, Gold & Co. in 2023: Hält der Druck auf die Rohstoffpreise an?
Mercedes-Benz schaut bei Tesla ab - und bietet künftig per kostenpflichtigem Software-Update mehr Leistung
Krypto-Kritikerin Molly White: FTX-Pleite keine Ausnahme, sondern "illustrativ" für den Krypto-Sektor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

23.12.2022 00:30:00

beIN SPORTS Renews Exclusive Rights for CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa

The multiplatform agreement for U.S. and Canada covers four editions of South America's most compelling club competitions.

The renewal extends the relationship between the network and CONMEBOL from 2023-2026

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- beIN SPORTS and CONMEBOL announced today the renewal of the exclusive U.S. and Canada broadcasting rights for the most prestigious club tournaments in South America including CONMEBOL Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa. The renewal of this broadcast multiplatform deal will extend for four seasons of the competitions from 2023-2026.

The multiplatform agreement for U.S. and Canada covers four editions of South America’s most compelling club competitions.

The agreement ensures new and existing soccer fans have access to premier sports content and entertainment through beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and the network's streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

"We at beIN SPORTS are proud of the continued partnership with CONMEBOL as it reinforces our commitment to bring historic soccer tournaments closer to sports fans in the region," said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS U.S. and Canada. "This agreement continues to highlight the expansion of soccer in the United States and Canada, along with a growing influence from South American soccer. We thank CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez for trusting our vision to grow and deliver the passion of South American soccer to our audience in North America."

Through the addition of CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa, which is the annual tournament between the winners of these top-tier club tournaments, beIN SPORTS builds on the network's expanding portfolio of major sports rights. The networks unrivaled soccer coverage includes live matches from Ligue 1, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Champions League, and CAF Confederation Cup, among others as well as news and in-depth analysis of the top leagues from around the world.

"We are pleased to extend our alliance and have the collaboration of a multiplatform reference partner for sports worldwide, such as beIN SPORTS, which will allow us to expose the best of our soccer to a vast audience in the United States and Canada," expressed Juan Emilio Roa, Commercial Director of CONMEBOL.

With the agreement, beIN SPORTS secures exclusive coverage and special programming opportunities including pre-and-post match analysis by renowned commentators.

For the latest beIN SPORTS programming schedule, visit beinsports.com/us/tv-guide and/or www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

Follow us on Instagram at @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS, and like us on Facebook at beIN SPORTS USAfor breaking news and real-time updates.

About beIN SPORTS North America

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and free English-language channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers in the U.S. and DTC Pay subscribers in Canada can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

Media Contacts

Juan Ochoa
juan.ochoa@bein.com

Melissa Rincon
rinconm@bein.com

(PRNewsfoto/beIN SPORTS)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bein-sports-renews-exclusive-rights-for-conmebol-libertadores-conmebol-sudamericana-and-conmebol-recopa-301709401.html

SOURCE beIN SPORTS

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2022. Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.12.22 Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV
22.12.22 Fedex mit Licht und Schatten
22.12.22 Ausblick 2023 - Auf ein Neues! / US-Technologie - Hoher Coupon, tiefe Barriere
22.12.22 DAX steigt wieder über 14.000 Punkte – Wall Street als schiebt an
22.12.22 Marktüberblick: Sportartikelhersteller haussieren
22.12.22 Vontobel: derimail - Blue Chips aus CH, EU und USA
22.12.22 SMI erholt sich kräftig
20.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
19.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching this week? 🛢️ 💶
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'219.57 18.41 JUSSMU
Short 11'402.79 13.99 USSMNU
Short 11'826.82 8.97 DZSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'774.64 22.12.2022 17:31:06
Long 10'322.88 19.23 5SSMWU
Long 10'090.90 13.63 APSSMU
Long 9'662.14 8.90 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse verkauft offenbar historisches Gebäude in Genf
Erholungstendenzen gestoppt: Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Letztlich mehrheitlich Gewinne an den Börsen in Asien
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals am Donnerstagmittag mit Kursabschlägen
SMI erholt sich kräftig
VW-, BMW- und Mercedes- Aktien merklich tiefer: Deutsche Autobauer verlieren in China Marktanteile
Roche-Aktie verliert leicht: Zulassungserweiterung für SMA-Mittel Evrysdi - Covid-19-Mittel Actemra bei Erwachsenen in den USA zugelassen
Amazon-Aktie fällt: Amazon erleidet Niederlage vor Europäischem Gerichtshof im Luxusschuh-Streit
Ausblick auf Silber, Öl, Gold & Co. in 2023: Hält der Druck auf die Rohstoffpreise an?
Mercedes-Benz schaut bei Tesla ab - und bietet künftig per kostenpflichtigem Software-Update mehr Leistung
Helium (HNT) steigt um mehr als 25 % – Lohnt sich der Einstieg noch oder ist dieser Coin die bessere Wahl?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.