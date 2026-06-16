Beijing Tong Ren Tang brings Chinese medicine to life with the launch of 'The Tong Ren Extraordinary Journey', a school outreach programme designed for primary school students



EQS Newswire / 16/06/2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

From campus-based learning to visits to a Chinese medicine production base, combining story-based learning with hands-on experience to bring students closer to TCM through fun and interactive engagement

HONG KONG SAR - The Tong Ren Extraordinary Journey" school outreach programme has been further deepened and expanded this year. Evolving from in-school learning to a model that integrates and extends into off-campus activities, the programme combines school visits with tours of Beijing Tong Ren Tang's production and R&D base, opening a new chapter in a comprehensive way and bringing students closer to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) through a lively and interactive engagement.



Photo 1: "The Tong Ren Extraordinary Journey" visited 20 primary schools in Hong Kong, bringing students a fun and engaging introductory journey into the world of Chinese medicine.

Two-stage learning: from in-school education to hands-on experience

Through a variety of interactive formats, "The Tong Ren Extraordinary Journey" offers students an engaging and knowledge-rich introduction to Chinese medicine. Designed around the concept of "from understanding to experience," the programme combines in-school learning with off-campus visits to Beijing Tong Ren Tang's production and R&D base. Activities include guided storytelling on the "Tong Ren" story, acupoint-based interactive games, and lively introductions to Chinese medicine culture and basic Chinese medicine knowledge, making the learning experience both enjoyable and informative. Students can also visit Beijing Tong Ren Tang's production and R&D base in Tai Po, where they tour the museum, learn about the operation of the production line, and explore the Chinese Herbal Garden. In this way, students gain a well-rounded understanding of Chinese medicine and learn how it can be applied in daily life.



Herbal planting activities reinforce learning experience

A special feature of the programme is a planting experience in the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Herbal Garden. Guided by gardeners and instructors, students take part in a seedling transplanting activity, observing herbal plants up close and experiencing the planting process first-hand. This hands-on experience not only gives them a sense of achievement but also deepens their understanding of what they have learned. Through this enjoyable and educational activity, Chinese medicine culture is brought to life for the younger generation while supporting its preservation and continued development.



Photos 2: Students visited the "Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Herbal Garden" to learn about the characteristics and medicinal value of different Chinese herbs and took part in a hands-on planting activity.

In-school learning: "The Tong Ren Extraordinary Journey" tutorial

During the school visits under "The Tong Ren Extraordinary Journey," Chinese medicine practitioners and instructors each led nearly 100 students at a time through a lively one-hour session, using an easy-to-understand approach that combined storytelling and interactive games to explore Chinese medicine knowledge. Topics covered ranged from itinerant physicians to hall physicians, from the acupuncture bronze figure to the meridian system, and from the four diagnostic methods of Chinese medicine to its internal and external treatment approaches. Students were also introduced to Tong Ren Tang's history of supplying imperial medicine, as well as Chinese medicine concepts such as "monarch, minister, assistant and guide". These sessions helped students understand Chinese medicine in an accessible way, while interactive acupoint games further strengthened memory and comprehension through play.



Off-campus experience: visits to Beijing Tong Ren Tang's production and R&D base

After completing the school visit component of "The Tong Ren Extraordinary Journey," students also had the opportunity to visit and experience Beijing Tong Ren Tang's production and R&D base in Hong Kong. During the guided tour, students gained a deeper understanding of the story of Tong Ren Tang, a time-honoured Chinese medicine brand, its imperial medicine tradition and its pharmaceutical culture, while revisiting the core beliefs it upholds: "cultivating benevolence and virtue, and promoting health for the benefit of society" and its corporate motto of "No compromise on cost and labour despite the complexity of processing herbal medicine. No compromise on quality and standard despite the scarcity of medicine ingredients."



During the visit, students sampled herbal tea as an entry point to understanding Chinese herbs. They then learned about the Chinese medicine production process and took part in a workshop on the traditional pill-rolling technique, an item of intangible cultural heritage. This allowed them to translate theory into practical experience, and to understand how herbs are processed and prepared into medicinal materials for use. Through this, they learned about the development of Chinese medicine from ancient times to the present, as well as the evolution of different dosage forms. Students later moved to the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Herbal Garden for a herbal planting activity, where they learned how soil, water and sunlight affect plant growth.



Expanded to 20 primary schools, with a comic book supporting school-based extended reading

This year, "The Tong Ren Extraordinary Journey" expanded to 20 primary schools, reaching approximately 3,000 teachers and students in total. To complement the in-school curriculum and extended reading, Beijing Tong Ren Tang specially wrote and produced the comic book The World of Chinese Medicine – "The Tong Ren Extraordinary Journey". Featuring the adorable "Little Tong Ren" as the main character and guide, the comic adopts a child-friendly narrative approach to help students understand the meaning of "Tong Ren" and "Tong Ren Tang," the wisdom of balance emphasised in Chinese medicine culture, and its people-oriented spirit of benevolence and compassionate healing. Beijing Tong Ren Tang hopes that, through more interesting and approachable content formats, Chinese medicine culture can take root on campus and, through students' reading and sharing, extend into families and communities as a cultural learning journey that can be passed on continuously.



Bringing Chinese medicine into everyday life

Beijing Tong Ren Tang hopes to foster a relaxed and enjoyable learning environment for students, introducing Chinese medicine step by step and encouraging them to share what they have learned with family and friends. By starting from a child's perspective and focusing on themes such as meridians, herbs and balance, the programme helps integrating the wisdom of TCM into students' everyday knowledge systems and encouraging them to share and apply these insights in daily life.



Hashtag: #BeijingTongRenTang #TheTongRenExtraordinaryJourney #primaryschool #chinesemedicine

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Beijing Tong Ren Tang Tong Ren Tang was founded in 1669 and has a 356-year history. The company has always adhered to its corporate motto of "No compromise on cost and labour despite the complexity of processing herbal medicine. No compromise on quality and standard despite the scarcity of medicine ingredients." This commitment has led Beijing Tong Ren Tang to steady development, lasting through every generation, achieving excellence, and becoming a national treasure while expanding globally.



At the same time, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has taken on the mission of promoting traditional Chinese medicine culture, actively participating in domestic and international traditional Chinese medicine promotion activities, facilitating cultural exchanges around the world, and striving to expand the international influence of traditional Chinese medicine. To date, it has been operating over 160 retail branches in 26 countries and regions overseas, making it one of the most recognized traditional Chinese medicine brands internationally.



About Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited Established in Hong Kong in 2004, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited serves as Tong Ren Tang's development platform outside Mainland China. The Company was listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2013 and transferred to the Main Board in 2018. Guided by its corporate spirit of "cultivating benevolence and virtue, and promoting health for the benefit of society" and driven by its mission to "create health for all to share globally," the Company has built on Hong Kong as its base while expanding its global presence. It is committed to promoting Chinese medicine culture beyond Mainland China, and has accelerated the internationalisation of Chinese medicine through a communication model that integrates medical services with pharmaceutical products and places culture at the forefront. (Beijing Tong Ren Tong Chinese Medicine Company Limited website:





News Source: Beijing Tong Ren Tong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 – Building on last year's success, Beijing Tong Ren Tang's "" school outreach programme has been further deepened and expanded this year. Evolving from in-school learning to a model that integrates and extends into off-campus activities, the programme combines school visits with tours of Beijing Tong Ren Tang's production and R&D base, opening a new chapter in a comprehensive way and bringing students closer to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) through a lively and interactive engagement.Through a variety of interactive formats,offers students an engaging and knowledge-rich introduction to Chinese medicine. Designed around the concept of "from understanding to experience," the programme combines in-school learning with off-campus visits to Beijing Tong Ren Tang's production and R&D base. Activities include guided storytelling on the "Tong Ren" story, acupoint-based interactive games, and lively introductions to Chinese medicine culture and basic Chinese medicine knowledge, making the learning experience both enjoyable and informative. Students can also visit Beijing Tong Ren Tang's production and R&D base in Tai Po, where they tour the museum, learn about the operation of the production line, and explore the Chinese Herbal Garden. In this way, students gain a well-rounded understanding of Chinese medicine and learn how it can be applied in daily life.A special feature of the programme is a planting experience in the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Herbal Garden. Guided by gardeners and instructors, students take part in a seedling transplanting activity, observing herbal plants up close and experiencing the planting process first-hand. This hands-on experience not only gives them a sense of achievement but also deepens their understanding of what they have learned. Through this enjoyable and educational activity, Chinese medicine culture is brought to life for the younger generation while supporting its preservation and continued development.During the school visits underChinese medicine practitioners and instructors each led nearly 100 students at a time through a lively one-hour session, using an easy-to-understand approach that combined storytelling and interactive games to explore Chinese medicine knowledge. Topics covered ranged from itinerant physicians to hall physicians, from the acupuncture bronze figure to the meridian system, and from the four diagnostic methods of Chinese medicine to its internal and external treatment approaches. Students were also introduced to Tong Ren Tang's history of supplying imperial medicine, as well as Chinese medicine concepts such asmonarch, minister, assistant and guide. These sessions helped students understand Chinese medicine in an accessible way, while interactive acupoint games further strengthened memory and comprehension through play.After completing the school visit component of "," students also had the opportunity to visit and experience Beijing Tong Ren Tang's production and R&D base in Hong Kong. During the guided tour, students gained a deeper understanding of the story of Tong Ren Tang, a time-honoured Chinese medicine brand, its imperial medicine tradition and its pharmaceutical culture, while revisiting the core beliefs it upholds: "cultivating benevolence and virtue, and promoting health for the benefit of society" and its corporate motto of "No compromise on cost and labour despite the complexity of processing herbal medicine. No compromise on quality and standard despite the scarcity of medicine ingredients."During the visit, students sampled herbal tea as an entry point to understanding Chinese herbs. They then learned about the Chinese medicine production process and took part in a workshop on the traditional pill-rolling technique, an item of intangible cultural heritage. This allowed them to translate theory into practical experience, and to understand how herbs are processed and prepared into medicinal materials for use. Through this, they learned about the development of Chinese medicine from ancient times to the present, as well as the evolution of different dosage forms. Students later moved to the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Herbal Garden for a herbal planting activity, where they learned how soil, water and sunlight affect plant growth.This year,expanded to 20 primary schools, reaching approximately 3,000 teachers and students in total. To complement the in-school curriculum and extended reading, Beijing Tong Ren Tang specially wrote and produced the comic book. Featuring the adorable "Little Tong Ren" as the main character and guide, the comic adopts a child-friendly narrative approach to help students understand the meaning of "Tong Ren" and "Tong Ren Tang," the wisdom of balance emphasised in Chinese medicine culture, and its people-oriented spirit of benevolence and compassionate healing. Beijing Tong Ren Tang hopes that, through more interesting and approachable content formats, Chinese medicine culture can take root on campus and, through students' reading and sharing, extend into families and communities as a cultural learning journey that can be passed on continuously.Beijing Tong Ren Tang hopes to foster a relaxed and enjoyable learning environment for students, introducing Chinese medicine step by step and encouraging them to share what they have learned with family and friends. By starting from a child's perspective and focusing on themes such as meridians, herbs and balance, the programme helps integrating the wisdom of TCM into students' everyday knowledge systems and encouraging them to share and apply these insights in daily life.Hashtag: #BeijingTongRenTang #TheTongRenExtraordinaryJourney #primaryschool #chinesemedicineThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Tong Ren Tang was founded in 1669 and has a 356-year history. The company has always adhered to its corporate motto of "No compromise on cost and labour despite the complexity of processing herbal medicine. No compromise on quality and standard despite the scarcity of medicine ingredients." This commitment has led Beijing Tong Ren Tang to steady development, lasting through every generation, achieving excellence, and becoming a national treasure while expanding globally.At the same time, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has taken on the mission of promoting traditional Chinese medicine culture, actively participating in domestic and international traditional Chinese medicine promotion activities, facilitating cultural exchanges around the world, and striving to expand the international influence of traditional Chinese medicine. To date, it has been operating over 160 retail branches in 26 countries and regions overseas, making it one of the most recognized traditional Chinese medicine brands internationally.Established in Hong Kong in 2004,serves as Tong Ren Tang's development platform outside Mainland China. The Company was listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2013 and transferred to the Main Board in 2018. Guided by its corporate spirit of "cultivating benevolence and virtue, and promoting health for the benefit of society" and driven by its mission to "create health for all to share globally," the Company has built on Hong Kong as its base while expanding its global presence. It is committed to promoting Chinese medicine culture beyond Mainland China, and has accelerated the internationalisation of Chinese medicine through a communication model that integrates medical services with pharmaceutical products and places culture at the forefront. (Beijing Tong Ren Tong Chinese Medicine Company Limited website: https://cm.tongrentang.com News Source: Beijing Tong Ren Tong 16/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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