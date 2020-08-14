Beijing Food Tour Awarded Top 10 Food Experience in the World

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lost Plate Food Tours is proud to be distinguished as a Top 10 food experience in the world, awarded by TripAdvisor's 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards. Their Beijing Hutong Evening Food Tour by Tuktuk takes guests through hidden streets and alleys to find the best local food in the city.

"In a city with more people than Ireland, Denmark, and Greece combined, finding authentic local food where the locals eat is not an easy task," said Ruixi Hu, founder of Lost Plate Food Tours in China. "We never stop researching to make sure we take our guests to the best places in the city."

What customers can expect

Guests will try traditional Han, Mongol, Muslim, and Imperial Cuisine during a 3.5 hour tour that visits 4 local restaurants and one craft brewery. Small groups will travel through historic hutongs by tuktuk and visit Beijing's most authentic, off the beaten path restaurants. Unlimited beer, soft drinks, and food, plus an English-speaking guide, are included in the tour.

New photo walks launched in Beijing and Shanghai during international travel restrictions

Lost Plate has launched two new tours for domestic travelers during Covid-19 travel restrictions. Their Beijing Hutong Photo Walk explores the most beautiful corners of authentic hutong alleyways and courtyards in Beijing's historic city center. Meanwhile, their Old & New Shanghai Photo Walk explores 11 distinct locations in the city by foot to experience historic neighborhoods and modern skylines. Both tours are available in English and Chinese language.

How customers can book

Individual food tour and photo walk tickets can be purchased online at lostplate.com.

Partner with Lost Plate

If your organization would like to partner with Lost Plate to offer group, private, or team activities, you can request preferred rates using the contact details below.

For more information

Visit: lostplate.com

Email: info@lostplate.com

Call: +86 156 9210 9030

About Lost Plate

Lost Plate Food Tours is a local tour company based in China offering food tours in Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, Suzhou, and Xian. Since launching their food tours in 2014, they have hosted over 70,000 guests and are regarded as China's top culinary experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228441/Lost_Plate_Beijing_Food_Tour.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004084/Lost_Plate_Food_Tours.jpg

SOURCE Lost Plate Food Tours