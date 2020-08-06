06.08.2020 19:21:00

Beige Page is Becoming the 'Go To' Conservative News Source

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The secret has been out a while now. With conservatives becoming increasingly disenchanted with a daily deluge of anti-Trump content, panic-inducing headlines about COVID-19 and protests, and tabloid-type stories – even on sites once considered hubs for conservative news – several websites have emerged to fill the gap for the tens of millions of conservatives that have felt abandoned by modern news outlets. But one is beginning to stand out from among the rest – BEIGE PAGE.

Clean, concise, conservative - and updated continuously throughout the day - the recently launched BEIGE PAGE links only to the most essential news/opinion stories, as well as editorial cartoons, market/economic/polling data, and top movies and books. Enticing thumbnail graphics connect visitors to fun daily features such as trivia, sports odds, jokes, factoids, and inspiring quotes. And to ensure visitors are fairly and fully informed, BEIGE PAGE connects to nearly 150 leading news, commentary, and research websites across the political spectrum.

It all fits neatly onto a single reader-friendly web page (which, not surprisingly, is beige).

Even with no advertising or promotion, BEIGE PAGE is rapidly gaining legions of on-line followers worldwide through word of mouth. Web analytics showing an unusual cluster of visits from central Beijing suggest that BEIGE PAGE has also attracted interest from the Chinese government. One reason may be the site's attention-grabbing headlines: "WHO'S YOUR DADDY, AL-BAGHDADI?", "SCRUTINY ON THE BOUNTY", "JOE SAID WHAT???", among many others.

BEIGE PAGE is the brainchild of Andrew Gilbertson, an Ivy League grad, former published cartoonist and self-proclaimed political junkie and citizen journalist, who already has three other creative million-view websites to his credit. "BEIGE PAGE leans conservative," Gilbertson says. "But the truth is that every news outlet, without exception, advances its own unique political narrative. It's all good, because America is a robust marketplace of diverse ideas and people deserve choice when it comes to news perspectives."

"Too often, though, the massive mainstream media tend to drown out the views of at least half the country. BEIGE PAGE is here to change that," Gilbertson explains. "We are the sane voice of the Silent Majority and a conduit to overlooked but important news stories, as well as worthy conservative publications and thought leaders, of which there are many. Knowledge and freedom go hand in hand, with ample opportunities for lighthearted moments along the way."

Can a website like BEIGE PAGE continue to thrive in today's polarized political environment? Gilbertson thinks so. "We invite intelligent readers of all political persuasions to visit BEIGE PAGE where they can become fully informed and experience the pleasures of la vie en beige. The Age of Beige is here. BEIGE PAGE is definitely a website of a different color."

Media Contact:

Andrew Gilbertson
andrew@beigepage.com

Related Images

whos-your-daddy-al-baghdadi.png
Who's Your Daddy, al-Baghdadi
Sample Beige Page Headline

sunday-july-12.png
Sunday, July 12
Website Features

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beige-page-is-becoming-the-go-to-conservative-news-source-301107888.html

SOURCE BEIGE PAGE

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.81
0.52 %
Geberit 515.40
0.27 %
Lonza Grp 567.80
0.21 %
ABB 23.58
0.13 %
Novartis 76.01
0.08 %
LafargeHolcim 43.51
-0.68 %
Roche Hldg G 315.05
-0.69 %
Givaudan 3’752.00
-0.74 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-1.26 %
Swisscom 479.80
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:16
Vontobel: Siemens Healthineers: Milliardenschwere Akquisition
13:45
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
11:30
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
09:19
Weekly-Hits: US-Aktienmarkt “Big Techs” schreiten voran – Spotify Technology Leise Moll-Töne aus Schweden – Rohstoffmonitor Juli 2020
08:57
SMI gegen den Markttrend schwächer
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:45
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
SIX bietet weltweit erstes aktiv verwaltetes Krypto-ETP zum Handel an
Bitcoin-Bulle bekräftigt Prognose: Die beliebteste Kryptowährung könnte auf über 100'000 Dollar klettern
SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich schwächer
Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Lufthansa-Aktie gibt ab: Corona-Krise sorgt für erneuten Milliardenverlust - Betriebsbedingte Kündigungen nicht mehr vermeidbar
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
SEC-Formular offenbart: Buffett stockt Beteiligung an Bank of America auf
Disney-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Walt Disney überrascht mit Gewinn, patzt aber beim Umsatz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich schwächer
Die US-Börsen bewegen sich im Donnerstagshandel ohne klare Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil: Nach einem Ausflug in die Gewinnzone ging es im Verlauf wieder abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich der DAX schwächer. Rote Vorzeichen wurden unterdessen mehrheitlich aus Fernost gemeldet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB