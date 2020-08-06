Beige Page is Becoming the 'Go To' Conservative News Source

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The secret has been out a while now. With conservatives becoming increasingly disenchanted with a daily deluge of anti-Trump content, panic-inducing headlines about COVID-19 and protests, and tabloid-type stories – even on sites once considered hubs for conservative news – several websites have emerged to fill the gap for the tens of millions of conservatives that have felt abandoned by modern news outlets. But one is beginning to stand out from among the rest – BEIGE PAGE.

Clean, concise, conservative - and updated continuously throughout the day - the recently launched BEIGE PAGE links only to the most essential news/opinion stories, as well as editorial cartoons, market/economic/polling data, and top movies and books. Enticing thumbnail graphics connect visitors to fun daily features such as trivia, sports odds, jokes, factoids, and inspiring quotes. And to ensure visitors are fairly and fully informed, BEIGE PAGE connects to nearly 150 leading news, commentary, and research websites across the political spectrum.

It all fits neatly onto a single reader-friendly web page (which, not surprisingly, is beige).

Even with no advertising or promotion, BEIGE PAGE is rapidly gaining legions of on-line followers worldwide through word of mouth. Web analytics showing an unusual cluster of visits from central Beijing suggest that BEIGE PAGE has also attracted interest from the Chinese government. One reason may be the site's attention-grabbing headlines: "WHO'S YOUR DADDY, AL-BAGHDADI?", "SCRUTINY ON THE BOUNTY", "JOE SAID WHAT???", among many others.

BEIGE PAGE is the brainchild of Andrew Gilbertson, an Ivy League grad, former published cartoonist and self-proclaimed political junkie and citizen journalist, who already has three other creative million-view websites to his credit. "BEIGE PAGE leans conservative," Gilbertson says. "But the truth is that every news outlet, without exception, advances its own unique political narrative. It's all good, because America is a robust marketplace of diverse ideas and people deserve choice when it comes to news perspectives."

"Too often, though, the massive mainstream media tend to drown out the views of at least half the country. BEIGE PAGE is here to change that," Gilbertson explains. "We are the sane voice of the Silent Majority and a conduit to overlooked but important news stories, as well as worthy conservative publications and thought leaders, of which there are many. Knowledge and freedom go hand in hand, with ample opportunities for lighthearted moments along the way."

Can a website like BEIGE PAGE continue to thrive in today's polarized political environment? Gilbertson thinks so. "We invite intelligent readers of all political persuasions to visit BEIGE PAGE where they can become fully informed and experience the pleasures of la vie en beige. The Age of Beige is here. BEIGE PAGE is definitely a website of a different color."

