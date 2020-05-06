06.05.2020 21:24:00

Beiersdorf Canada, the maker of NIVEA announces National Support Plan to Combat COVID-19, Including the Ultimate Feel-Good Right Now #ShareTheCare Campaign

MONTREAL, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - As part of the greater global "Care Beyond Skin" program mobilized in March 2020 by Beiersdorf AG out of Hamburg, Germany that included the donation of more than 50 million Euro, 1 million liters of disinfectant to help fight the spread of COVID-19; Beiersdorf Canada, the makers of NIVEA announced today their localized efforts to provide support and relief here at home. Canadian initiatives include:

  • Direct financial support totaling $750,000 dollars donated to Food Banks Canada, Save the Children and the Canadian Red Cross to aid in Covid-19 crisis management
  • Donation of 78,000 units of hand sanitizer to health care facilities across Canada
  • Donation of more than 150,000 units of NIVEA and Eucerin hand-care products to medical personnel whose skin is currently particularly strained.

By working directly with Health Canada to determine the facilities in greatest need of supplies, donations were allocated and prioritized accordingly. The distribution efforts will benefit several hospitals including Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Lions Gate Hospital in British Columbia and the University Health Network in Toronto, and even allowed for very special in  person (contactless) drop off by Canadian Ice Dancer, Olympic Gold Medallist & NIVEA Canada Brand Ambassador: Tessa Virtue

Beiersdorf has been deeply moved by the way people around the world have been looking after and caring for one another, so the NIVEA team launched a global campaign to inspire everyone to #ShareTheCare during this difficult time.

"We recognize that combatting COVID-19 requires more effort, more togetherness, and more collaboration than ever. On top of our local efforts and donations for immediate relief, we are convinced that even the smallest acts of care do truly matter. With #ShareTheCare, we are calling on Canadians to share their willingness to help others and inspire more and more people to do the same." Guillaume de Vitton: GM Beiersdorf Canada

Very special thanks to all parties who worked hard to make this possible including Beiersdorf Canada Employees & Manufacturers, our Public Relations Agency 1Milk2Sugars Communications, and our partners Accuristix and ATS who generously covered the cost of shipping to distribute donations across Canada.

ABOUT BEIERSDORF AG:
Beiersdorf Canada is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has over 135 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal year 2019. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skin care brand*, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, which also includes brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA as umbrella brand in the categories Face Care, Body Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2016.

 

SOURCE Beiersdorf Canada Inc.

