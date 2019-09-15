"Behind The Scenes", with Laurence Fishburne, highlight amenities for Business Travelers

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Actor Laurence Fishburne is set to host a new episode of the educational series "Behind the Scenes" that covers business traveler amenities.

During the segment, viewers will learn more about what business travelers need. There are a number of amenities that business travelers want. Travelers want to keep their body fueled with different food options. This can include free breakfast and a mini fridge to store snacks and leftovers, as well as a microwave or kitchenette. Travelers don't have time to search for coffee in the morning before heading off to their first meeting. Not only can these items save time but not everyone will want to eat out for every meal. Access to 24/7 dining options, especially with healthy food choices, is also gaining in popularity. Since business travelers have unpredictable schedules, it can be hard to eat during traditional lunch and dinner meal times. Round-the-clock options and grab-and-go beverage and food choices are great.

Business travelers want more than just a business center. They also need meeting space. Free high speed Wi-Fi with easy access, a comfortable chair and desk space, and more outlets and ports to accommodate multiple devices, along with in-room chargers, can make all the difference to a traveler who is trying to get some work done in between meetings. Hotels with workstations in the lobby can make it easier for travelers to catch up and have informal meetings.

Leaders in the industry will be featured on this segment who will discuss the ways that companies are shifting their goals to accomodate business travelers.

