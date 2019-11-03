+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
03.11.2019

"Behind The Scenes" with host Laurence Fishburne discusses Active Senior Living

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The popular actor from the movie series John Wick also serves in a host capacity for educational programming. Laurence Fishburne introduces episodes of "Behind The Scenes," which is a series that seeks to educate the broader public on the numerous issues facing modern society today. Recently, one of the episodes took a look at active senior living. This can play an important role in not only extending the life of a senior citizen but also improving its quality.

With the advances made in the medical field, people are living longer than ever. While these years are important, people would also like to do something with these golden years. This means that people need to take steps to ensure their bodies are in good physical shape. In order to make this happen, an active lifestyle is important for maintaining this capability. Some of the ways that seniors can remain active include participating in water aerobics, participating in balance classes, and even walking around their grounds. All of this important for seniors to keep their bodies in good shape during their later years. "Behind The Scenes" will highlight some organizations and experts within the field in an effort to discuss the critical aspects of healthy senior living.

Awards and Accolades for "Behind The Scenes"

"Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne goes through quality control to ensure that it meets standards prior to being distributed to national partners for wider broadcast. Over the years, the show has been recognized with numerous awards in recognition of its programming.

 

SOURCE Behind The Scenes with Laurence Fishburne

