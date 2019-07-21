"Behind The Scenes", hosted by Laurence Fishburne, highlights Ocean Protection Initiatives

MIAMI, July 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award winning actor and director Laurence Fishburne also serves as the hosting voice of "Behind the Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne; an educational program that covers a variety of important issues facing modern society today. One of his recent episodes takes a look at the various ocean protection initiatives and why these groups are one of the many keys to the future.

Without a doubt, climate change is one of the most pressing issues impacting the world today. Climate change has contributed to warmer global temperatures. This has led to the melting of the icecaps and rising sea levels. Furthermore, with the increased carbon dioxide in the air, this is being deposited into the oceans. This has led to a drop in the pH of the oceans, making them toxic to many animals. Finally, there are also billions of pounds of garbage and plastic being deposited into the oceans, leading to the formation of large ocean garbage patches.

For these reasons, ocean protection initiatives are important to the future of the world. If action is not taken soon, the damage might not be able to be reversed. The program will work with experts in the field who can talk about the efforts in place to mitigate ocean damage and the work on the horizon that will help future generations.

"Behind the Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is carefully reviewed to ensure that the show meets strict standards prior to its broadcast on a national level. The show has also been the recipient of a wide variety of awards and accolades that have recognized its high-quality work.

