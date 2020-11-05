SMI 10’310 0.2%  SPI 12’838 0.3%  Dow 28’431 2.1%  DAX 12’563 1.9%  Euro 1.0720 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’218 1.8%  Gold 1’943 2.0%  Dollar 0.9075 -0.5%  Öl 41.2 0.0% 

Behavioural Health Market Research Report by Disorder, by Service - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioural Health Market Research Report by Disorder (Alcohol Use Disorders, Anxiety, Bipolar Disorders, Depression, and Eating Disorders), by Service (Emergency Mental Health Services, Home-based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services, and Outpatient Counseling) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05913554/?utm_source=PRN



The Global Behavioural Health Market is expected to grow from USD 125,283.40 Million in 2019 to USD 162,674.03 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.44%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Behavioural Health to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Disorder, the Behavioural Health Market studied across Alcohol Use Disorders, Anxiety, Bipolar Disorders, Depression, Eating Disorders, Schizophrenia, and Substance Abuse Disorders.

Based on Service, the Behavioural Health Market studied across Emergency Mental Health Services, Home-based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services, and Outpatient Counseling.

Based on Geography, the Behavioural Health Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Behavioural Health Market including Acadia Healthcare Co Inc., Ascension Seton, Behavioral Health Network Inc., CareTech Holdings PLC, North Range Behavioral Health, Promises Behavioral Health, Pyramid Healthcare Inc., Strategic Behavioral Health LLC, The MENTOR Network, Inc., and Universal Health Services, Inc..

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Behavioural Health Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Behavioural Health Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Behavioural Health Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Behavioural Health Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Behavioural Health Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Behavioural Health Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Behavioural Health Market?

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/behavioural-health-market-research-report-by-disorder-by-service---global-forecast-to-2025---cumulative-impact-of-covid-19-301167057.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

pagehit