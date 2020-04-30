+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
30.04.2020

Beezy further strengthens its presence in France

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- Beezy Inc., the all-in-one intelligent workplace solution for Office 365, is pleased to announce that Simon Berna has joined the company's sales team as Sales Executive for France. 

Simon Berna, Sales Executive France, Beezy Inc.

Based in Lyon, he will cover France and the French-speaking regions of Switzerland and Belgium.

With extensive experience in the digital workplace market, Simon will help Beezy clients with digital transformation projects, focused on digital workplace solutions for Office 365 and Microsoft SharePoint. 

Simon will be responsible for making sure existing customers' needs are met while developing new partners in his sales region. His appointment supports the company's strategic direction of strengthening customer relationships, as well as expanding global sales support.

"With multiple new initiatives and a clear product roadmap in place that aligns with the fast-growing French market," said Simon, "this is a great time to join Beezy. I'm excited to be part of the team and honored to work for such a well-respected company in the digital workplace industry."

"I look forward to working with my customers and helping them find the best solutions that will help them accelerate their workforce productivity and collaboration."

Prior to joining Beezy, Simon worked in multiple sales roles for a specialist Microsoft services company. His background includes over 10 years of experience in the digital workplace and Microsoft environment, expanding his skill set and expertise within enterprise software, intranet systems, and change management.

Ritse Klink, Beezy COO, commented, "Simon is a great fit for this position. I'm confident that his experience and knowledge will help cultivate our customer-centric sales model and drive our company goals. We're delighted to have him on board as a key contributor."

Simon attended the Business Technology Engineering program at Euridis Business School. And is passionate about new technologies, the world of gaming/streaming, and an active member of the Microsoft communities. 

About Beezy
Beezy is the all-in-one Intelligent Workplace for Microsoft Office 365 and Teams. By extending the Microsoft productivity stack, we empower users to communicate, share, and collaborate better, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.

Large customers such as MBDA, Amundi, Banco Santander, IHS Markit, and many more now benefit from the full functionality of an intelligent, modern digital workplace that brings together collaboration, communication, knowledge, and processes.

Contact information
You can reach Simon Berna directly at +33 749205012 or at simon.berna@beezy.net.
For media or press inquiries about Beezy, please contact info@beezy.net.  

Beezy - Your Intelligent Workplace (PRNewsfoto/Beezy)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beezy-further-strengthens-its-presence-in-france-301049786.html

SOURCE Beezy Inc.

