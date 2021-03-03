Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe

|
NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their beer, wine, and liquor stores industry group.
Discover 50,000+ beer, wine, and liquor store company profiles on BizVibe. Browse unlimited company profiles for free
Companies listed under beer, wine, and liquor stores are defined as being primarily engaged in retailing packaged alcoholic beverages. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with beer, wine, and liquor store companies from all over the world.
BizVibe's Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores Industry Group Contains the Following:
Detailed company profiles, spanning across 170+ countries
40+ related product and service categories
Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
- Accurate and up-to-date company information
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 50,000+ beer, wine, and liquor store company profiles which span across 170+ countries:
- 29,000+ companies in USA
- 14,000+ companies in UK
- 2,000+ companies in Australia
- 2,000+ companies in Canada
- 1,000+ companies in Italy
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all beer, wine, and liquor stores into 40+ product and service categories including:
- Beer
- Rum
- Vodka
- Brandy
- Wine
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within beer, wine, and liquor store categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Retail Trade Industry Companies
The beer, wine, and liquor stores industry group is a part of BizVibe's retail trade industry. There are 27 retail trade industry groups in total. Discover retail trade companies for related industry groups:
- Clothing Stores
- Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
- Health and Personal Care Stores
- Sporting Goods, Hobby, and Musical Instrument Stores
- Automobile Dealers
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beer-wine-and-liquor-stores-industry--discover-track-compare-evaluate-companies-on-bizvibe-301238114.html
SOURCE BizVibe
