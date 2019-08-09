Beecher's Flagship Reserve Cheese Awarded Best Clothbound Cheddar at American Cheese Society Competition

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecher's Handmade Cheese took home five awards at the 2019 American Cheese Society Competition held this year in Richmond, VA on August 2. The cheesemaker's aged clothbound cheese, Flagship Reserve, took first place in the esteemed clothbound cheddar category, securing its place as the best clothbound cheddar in America.

Other Beecher's winners include the popular original, Flagship (2nd), Marco Polo Reserve (3rd), Flagsheep (3rd), and Extra-Aged Flagship (3rd).

The American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging & Competition welcomed 1,742 entries of cheeses and cultured dairy products from 257 companies. Competing entries represented 35 U.S. states, 4 Canadian provinces, Mexico and Brazil. Winning cheeses are judged for their achievements in flavor, aroma, texture, and appearance. ACS awarded a total of 433 awards including 139 gold medals, 143 silver medals, and 151 bronze medals.

"It was such an honor to be recognized for so many of our cheeses. It's really a testament to the passion and hard work of our cheesemakers and our entire team," said Beecher's owner and founder Kurt Beecher Dammeier. "We're looking forward to welcoming ACS to the Pacific Northwest next year, as the conference will be happening in Portland, OR."

ACS is the leading organization supporting the understanding, appreciation and promotion of farmstead, artisan and specialty cheeses produced in the Americas. Since its founding in 1983, ACS hosts North America's foremost annual educational conference and world-renowned cheese judging and competition.

For a complete list of the 2019 American Cheese Society winners, visit https://www.cheesesociety.org/competition-winners/ .

About Beecher's

Founded in 2003, Beecher's Handmade Cheese is an urban cheesemaker who operates a cheesemaking kitchen, retail store, and café in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, as well as a cheesemaking kitchen, retail store, café, and restaurant (known as The Cellar) in the Flatiron District in New York City. Beecher's produces a premium line of food products free of artificial food additives, including its handmade cheese, gourmet crackers and side dishes, such as the popular "World's Best" Mac & Cheese. One percent of all Beecher's sales are donated to The Beecher's Foundation. Beecher's products are sold through its website www.beecherscheese.com , and at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.beecherscheese.com or its parent company website, Sugar Mountain.

