01.10.2020 19:45:00

Beecher Reagan Announces Appointment of Matthew Greenberg to Principal

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecher Reagan, a global search and leadership firm specializing exclusively in senior professional services and private equity leadership, announced the appointment of Matthew Greenberg as Principal of the Digital and Analytics Practice.

Beecher Reagan logo (PRNewsfoto/Beecher Reagan)

Greenberg brings a wealth of expertise in human capital strategy and recruitment in the digital & analytics space to Beecher Reagan's Consulting Practice. He works with professional services and private equity firms to build their C-Suite and Partner level teams.

"During these uncertain times, we continue to invest in our firm. We would like to welcome Matthew Greenberg. Greenberg will lead our Cloud, Digital & Analytics capability for the firm. This appointment allows us to remain a market leader in transformational executive search. Greenberg's expertise provides our professional services and private equity clients access to the world's leading transformational leadership," says Managing Partner, Clark Beecher.

Previously, Greenberg helped lead the build out of a Recruiting Center of Excellence for the Digital arm at The Boston Consulting Group.  He was also responsible for Partner level recruiting, designing diversity programs and implementing an analytically rigorous approach to hiring.

Greenberg possesses more than 10 years of experience in recruiting leadership level hires such as Global and Divisional C-Level positions as well as Advisory, Partner and Managing Director level hires within professional services and private equity portfolio organizations. Greenberg brings significant depth across diverse industries.

"After more than a decade of being a recruiting leader at two of the most prestigious strategy and technology services companies on the planet, I'm thrilled to be joining Beecher Reagan as a Principal," Greenberg says. "I look forward to applying my digital and analytics expertise to deliver tremendous value to our clients."

About Beecher Reagan
Founded in 2009 by Clark Beecher and Tim Reagan, Beecher Reagan, LLC is a global retained executive search and leadership advisory firm focused exclusively on senior professional services and the consulting talent market. The firm brings more than 100 years of combined experience to help professional services, Fortune 500, and alternative investment companies align search strategies to organizational goals. The partners at Beecher Reagan have long standing relationships within the consulting, professional services and private equity space. The Beecher Reagan team consists of strategic search professionals, global talent acquisition leaders and former consultants with first-hand experience and knowledge of the talent and industries we serve. www.beecherreagan.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beecher-reagan-announces-appointment-of-matthew-greenberg-to-principal-301144318.html

SOURCE Beecher Reagan

Die US-Börsen legen am Donnerstag zu. Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich, der deutsche Markt bewegte sich derweil leichter. Von den Börsen in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag kaum Impulse.

