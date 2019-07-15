15.07.2019 21:00:00

Becker's Hospital Review Names 100 Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know in 2019

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Becker's Healthcare is pleased to recognize 100 hospital and health system CFOs to know.

The individuals featured on this list lead financial departments for large health systems as well as small community hospitals. Many play an integral role in their organization's strategic planning, growth and transactions; they have also been recognized by their peers and serve on the board of directors for community organizations.

Becker's Hospital Review accepted nominations and developed this list based on an editorial review process. Members of this list do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion. Contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda(at)beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments on this list.

The full list can be read here.

Thank you to CareCredit for sponsoring this list.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers, and organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Executives are presented in alphabetical order.

 

SOURCE Becker's Healthcare

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:41
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Richemont , Schindler Holding AG, Lonza Group AG
14:17
Ölpreise kurzfristig unterstützt, langfristig droht Gegenwind
10:12
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:07
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Fintechs
09:32
Pharmawerte belasten SMI
06:18
Daily Markets: SMI – Korrektur weitet sich aus / Geberit – Auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Google könnte Amazon mit weiterem Zukauf bald abhängen
Neuer BMW-Chef gesucht: Über diese Kandidaten wird spekuliert
Wall Street-Anleger vorsichtig -- SMI und DAX schliesen fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich etwas höher
Sind Kryptowährungen in Singapur bald nicht mehr steuerpflichtig?
VP Bank steigert Halbjahresgewinn um rund 20 Prozent - Aktie profitiert
LLB erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
US-Präsident Trump wettert gegen Bitcoin und Facebooks Libra
Grün-Rot-Rot kommt im BamS-Sonntagstrend auf eine Mehrheit
Lufthansa-Chef warnt vor Kollaps des Flughafens Zürich als Hub

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street-Anleger vorsichtig -- SMI und DAX schliesen fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich etwas höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex haben den Montagshandel mit Zuwächsen beendet. Zum Wochenauftakt notierten die asiatischen Indizes in Grün. An den US-Börsen lässt sich keine einheitliche Richtung ausmachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB