Beckage Continues Expansion with San Diego Office, Addition of New Members to Growing Privacy Litigation Team

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckage, a leading technology and privacy law firm, announced today the opening of a new office in San Diego, CA. The California location, which joins Beckage's Buffalo and New York City offices, solidifies the firm's coast to coast expansion.

"Opening a San Diego office was in direct response to Beckage's growing California client base and reflects California's role as a state which leads the nation in data privacy law and regulations," Beckage's Managing Partner, Jennifer A. Beckage, explained. "We have a growing team of California attorneys devoted to data privacy and information security compliance, and that team will only continue to expand." Beckage's California client base includes cloud technology providers, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and retail manufacturing businesses.

"Our team handles privacy and data breach litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout California," said Myriah Jaworski, Beckage's California Office Managing Director. "We have obtained successful outcomes for our California client base, and for clients who find themselves subject to suit here."

In addition to opening a new office this month, Beckage continues to expand with the addition of two new members: Michael McCabe and Jeffrey Batt.

Joining Beckage's Privacy Litigation Team, Michael McCabe, Esq., Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional (CCEP), is a veteran trial attorney and certified compliance professional who specializes in data privacy and cyber protection. Prior to joining Beckage, Mike had a distinguished career in both the private and public sectors, having served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Deputy Chief in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York, and as Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, and head of litigation for a global hospitality company. "Mike is a tremendous addition to Beckage's Privacy Litigation Team, and Beckage is fortunate to have someone of his caliber and with his distinguished federal and state court career join our team," said Jennifer Beckage.

Jeffrey Batt joins Beckage's Information Security practice as a Senior Risk Advisor. Jeffrey has 15 years of experience advising multinational clients and the U.S. government on cybersecurity, cyber insurance, privacy law, and national security matters. Jeffrey joins Beckage from a national bank where he was the Cyber Insurance Practice Leader and focused on providing cyber insurance and risk consulting solutions and developing new products and quantification tools. He has also worked as a VP at Marsh's Cyber Center of Excellence and served as an Associate Deputy General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Jennifer Beckage says: "We are excited to have Jeffrey assist our clients with risk mitigation practices as it relates to cybersecurity and data privacy matters."

Beckage is poised to continue its role as a trailblazer and one of the country's leaders in the technology, data security, and privacy space. Additionally, Beckage is proud to be a NYS Certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE).

Beckage advises clients nationwide on strategic business growth, privacy, technology, cybersecurity, data breach response, risk management, and regulatory matters. Its attorneys and other professionals include former federal regulators, in-house counsel of international companies, technology entrepreneurs, business owners, public-company executives, former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and current Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional (CCEP). Beckage's offices are located at 420 Main Street in Buffalo, New York, 3 Columbus Circle in New York, New York, and 600 W Broadway in San Diego, California. More information is available at Beckage.com and its professionals may be reached at 844-502-9363.

