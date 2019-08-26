Beck Family Estates Launches U.S. Sales and Import Company

PORTLAND, Ore., August 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beck Family Estates launches a new national sales company in the United States today, becoming the exclusive importer and sales arm for its wines from South Africa and Oregon.

The global company's portfolio comprises the highly acclaimed sparkling wine house Graham Beck and Steenberg Vineyards, both from South Africa, and Angela Estate, the Beck Family estate in Oregon. Building on the esteemed global reputation and legacy of these distinctive brands, Beck Family Estates represents wineries in the upper tier of their respective categories.

"We are committed to making premium wine at our estates in South Africa and Oregon and to ensuring those wines and our businesses support our broader mission of sustainability," said Beck Family Estates' Antony Beck, whose father launched the eponymous winery in 1993. "Spearheading a new import business in a dynamic market like the U.S. is an incredibly exciting next step for our family," Beck continued.

Beck Family Estates launches in the U.S. with two industry veterans leading an experienced team of three regional salespeople. Clay W. Farmer, formerly a Vice President and Senior Brand Manager at The Winebow Group, is Beck Family Estates' Vice President of Sales, U.S., leading the importer's national sales team. Previously, Farmer was the National Sales Manager of Elena Walch Wines, a Senior Brand Manager at The Winebow Group, the Vice President of Spirits at The Vintner Group, Director of Marketing at The Vintner Group and a Sales Manager at Henry Wine Group.

Kristin Marchesi has been appointed Vice President of Winery Operations, U.S. for Beck Family Estates' Oregon wineries: the established Angela Estate and the forthcoming Abbott Claim. Marchesi, who managed her family's notable Willamette Valley winery Montinore Estate for more than ten years, led the winery's rebranding and was instrumental in the revival of one of Oregon's legacy wine brands. She brings a wealth of knowledge of the Oregon industry as well as expertise in regenerative agriculture, marketing and winery operations to Beck Family Estates.

Beck Family Estates will import and represent Graham Beck, a méthode champenoise sparkling wine made in Robertson, on South Africa's Western Cape. The winery's world-class vineyards and precise winemaking have earned Graham Beck an international reputation for affordable sparkling wines of the highest quality. Graham Beck Brut NV, the winery's flagship bubbly of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, is regularly lauded as one of the world's best values in sparkling wine.

The oldest registered farm in South Africa's Western Cape, Steenberg Vineyards produces a range of still and sparkling wines from estate-grown fruit. Beginning in January 2020, Beck Family Estates will import the winery's Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Merlot and Nebbiolo to U.S.

In Oregon, Beck Family Estates has established two wineries in the Willamette Valley's Yamhill Carlton AVA, Angela Estate and the forthcoming Abbott Claim. Angela Estate, named for Antony Beck's wife Angela, focuses on premium Pinot Noir from sites farmed organically and sustainably. Abbott Claim, Beck Family Estates' most recent Oregon project, will release its first wines in 2020.

This new sales arm will expand the brands' presence across top markets in the United States, including New York, California, Texas, Illinois, Washington, Virginia, Florida, and beyond. For more information and sales contacts, please visit: beckfamilyestates.com.

SOURCE Beck Family Estates