07.10.2019

Bechtel Recognizes Leading Supply Chain Partners at Annual Awards Event

RESTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual Supplier Awards event today in Reston, Virginia, Bechtel recognized more than 60 subcontractors and suppliers for excellence in their support to Bechtel projects across the globe. The event took place during a luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Reston.

In collaborating with Bechtel and its affiliates to help execute critical projects across Bechtel's four global business units, each of this year's award recipients has exemplified outstanding partnership and teamwork to deliver for Bechtel customers.

"The partnerships we have with each of our subcontractors and suppliers are critical to the success of our projects," said Al Hankins, Corporate Manager Procurement and Contracts. "Our suppliers and subcontractors are vital and valued partners in everything from quality to innovation, safety, and sustainability. Without their close collaboration and teamwork, we would not be able to deliver such exceptional results to each of our customers every day."

Companies were evaluated on multiple factors including: overall performance, ability to deliver quality services/supplies on time, ability to work collaboratively to meet milestones, and meeting or exceeding project expectations in aspects of safety, performance, technical expertise, and environmental compliance. Nominations were reviewed and approved by Bechtel procurement and project managers with final approval from senior leadership.

As a global partner in engineering, procurement, and construction, Bechtel is committed to building positive, long-term relationships with key suppliers and subcontractors to facilitate a culture of responsible procurement and drive innovation in the industry.

ABOUT BECHTEL

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.  

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media Contact:
Corey Dade
+1 571 262 7067
cadade@bechtel.com

