Because the World Needs Superheroes, These Doctors Work to Advance Medical Research and Save Lives

Fifteen leading physicians and academicians from around the world will take the stage at the Malibu Microbiome Meeting, a CME event,on March 28-29, 2020 to share data, raise awareness, and advocate for life-saving advancements in microbial-based medicine. This two-day conference was organized by physicians for physicians to share knowledge with no third-party interests other than those of the patients whose lives they're fighting to save.

Though Hippocrates said "all disease begins in the gut" nearly 3000 years ago, few medical publications on the gut microbiome were written before the 21st century. As studies discover numerous connections between the microbiome and various diseases, over 60,000 related journals have been published in the last ten years. It is no longer a question of whether the microbiome holds answers to longstanding medical questions; it is now a matter of how to apply these answers to human health and wellness.

Meet the MMM Speakers

Dr. Thomas Borody

Australia's world-famous gastroenterologist (GI), FMT pioneer - develops innovative treatments for various diseases; founder and director of the Centre for Digestive Diseases in Sydney, Australia

Topic: Microbiome Therapeutics and "thinking outside the box"

Dr. Faming Zhang

China's world famous GI, FMT expert - has done thousands of fecal transplants; Vice Dean of the Nanjing Medical University Institutes for Translational Medicine

Topic: FMT for Conditions Other Than C.diff Infection

Dr. Neil Stollman

San Francisco-based GI MD; FMT early adopter and investigator; noted teacher and advocate; Fellow of the AGA and ACG; Chairman of ACG Board of Governors

Topic: Microbiome 101

Dr. Colleen Kelly

Brown University professor; Providence-based GI; FMT investigator; FMT guidelines co-author; primary author of ACG C.diff treatment guidelines

Topic: Evidence of efficacy and safety of FMT for C.difficile infection

Dr. Paul Feuerstadt

Yale University professor; New Haven-based GI; research focuses include FMT, CDI, IBS and ischemic bowel disorders; he has presented extensively and authored/co-authored manuscripts and textbook chapters

Topic: Challenges Around Clinical Trials in C.difficile

Dr. Sabine Hazan

Malibu-based GI; CEO of Ventura Clinical Trials with 20+ years experience in clinical studies; CEO of Progenabiome microbiome sequencing research lab; noted speaker and series editor on the microbiome

Topic: Microbiome Disease Associations (cause or consequence?)

Dr. Jessica Allegretti

Harvard Medical School professor; attending GI, Director of Clinical Trials and FMT Program Director at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Topic: Manipulating the Microbiome to Treat IBD

Dr. Alexander Khoruts

Medical director of University of Minnesota's Microbiota Therapeutics Program and Achieving Cures Together - developed revolutionary encapsulated microbiota and supported treatments for ~600 patients

Topic: Pharmacology of FMT

Dr. Sahil Khanna

Mayo Clinic professor and director of Comprehensive Gastroenterology Interest group, C.difficile Clinic, FMT program and C.difficile related Clinical Trials; over 100 peer-reviewed publications

Topic: FMT for chronic UTI

Dr. Yinghong Wang

University of Texas MD Anderson professor; recognized for expertise in cancer immunotherapy induced GI toxicities and initiative in setting up IBD clinic and FMT service

Topic: Implications of the Gut Microbiome in Cancer

Dr. Mazen Noureddin

Cedars-Sinai Fatty Liver program director; research focuses on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, new imaging modalities and new treatments

Topic: Microbiota and the Metabolic Syndrome

Dr. James Adams

Arizona State University Autism/Asperger's Research Program director; focuses on medical causes of autism, treatments and prevention; over 150 peer-reviewed scientific articles

Topic: Microbiota Transplant for Autism

Dr. Zain Kassam

Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Finch Therapeutics; founding member and current special advisor to the Board of Directors at OpenBiome

Topic: Microbiome-based Therapeutics

Dr. Scott Jackson

Leader of the Complex Microbial Systems Group in the Biosystems and Biomaterials Division at NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)

Topic: Developing Standards for Microbiome Research

Dr. Howard Young

Senior Investigator at the Laboratory of Cancer Immunometabolism; head of the Cellular and Molecular Immunology Section at NIH (National Institutes of Health)

Topic: How scientists elucidate mechanisms of microbial influence

