BeaverTails Ottawa Incorporated Becomes Title Sponsor of the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival

OTTAWA, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - In celebration of their 40th Anniversary of BeaverTails® pastry operations in the National Capital Region, BeaverTails Ottawa Incorporated has signed on as the title sponsor of the 4th annual Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival, taking place on the historic Rideau Canal Skateway at Dow's Lake, February 7 – 8, 2020.

"We are pleased and excited to be the title sponsor for the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival," said BeaverTails founder Grant Hooker. "We are happy to partner with John Brooman and his team and feel the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival is a great opportunity to help add to the National Capital Commission's celebration of the Rideau Canal Skateway's 50th Anniversary. The Skateway has played an important and much appreciated role in the 40 year history of BeaverTails in the National Capital Region ".

"It is an honour to have BeaverTails as our title sponsor. There is a beautiful synergy between two brands so connected to the fabric and history of the Rideau Canal Skateway" says John Brooman, CEO, of the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival. "As my first employer, BeaverTails played an important role in my formative years. I learned and earned from the experience and I'm sure I echo the sentiments of thousands of ex-BeaverTailers when I say working for the Hookers, and their team, is a great introduction to life away from mom and dad. It is tremendous to have them supporting myself and my team for this event as we have a shared vision of putting on a world class family friendly festival for our community".

About BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival

The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival is the largest ice dragon boat race in the world and a highlight of Winterlude. The event provides an East-meets-West experience that honours the roots of dragon boating as a Chinese sport and combines it with Canadian winter sport culture. 100 competing boats will be equipped with skate-like blades allowing participants to propel themselves along the 200-meter race course using spiked ice-picks. The Festival will host the 2020 IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Championships. Visitors will enjoy a weekend of racing, free concerts, family fun, all aged activities, traditional Indigenous experience drum group and First Nations dancers, Success Lion Dancers and many more festivities.

For more information visit icedragonboat.ca

About BeaverTails Ottawa Incorporated

BeaverTails Ottawa Incorporated ("BTO") is owned by Grant and Pam Hooker along with their partner and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Cullen. BTO owns the Master Franchise rights, granted by BeaverTails Canada Inc., a company founded 42 years ago, and still partially owned by the Hookers. That company has grown to 160 BeaverTail outlets worldwide. Its namesake products are whole-wheat pastries, individually hand stretched to resemble a beaver's tail. The chain originated in Killaloe, Ontario in 1978 and opened its first permanent store in Ottawa in 1980.

For more information visit beavertails.com

