Beaver Conference Coming to Mid-Atlantic

FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotone, an ecological restoration firm in Maryland, and its co-sponsor, the Beaver Institute in Massachusetts, are cooperating in an effort to host BeaverCON 2020, an international conference for environmental professionals and practitioners that will explore restoration methods that attract or take advantage of the natural engineering provided by beaver.

Beaver dams can help improve water quality by reducing sediment and nutrient flow to downstream sources, creating wetlands, and enhancing wildlife habitat. Although beaver have been considered a nuisance for decades – and often killed – an emerging field of research suggests beaver deliver natural benefits that, at worst, compliment the design and construction provided by restoration professionals – and, at best, are more sustainable, more cost-effective, and offer less disturbance.

The conference will be held March 3 – 5, 2020 at the Delta Hotels facility in Hunt Valley, MD. To register or learn more about the event, interested parties can visit www.beavercon.org. Topics will consider land management issues, co-existence strategies, hydrologic impact of beaver on water systems, beaver dam analogues in restoration, and many more. Speakers have committed from Canada, Norway, England, Wales, and across the U.S. "We want this conference to be a sister of the very popular State of the Beaver event in Oregon," Scott McGill, CEO of Ecotone, said. "I've attended the Oregon conference and thought it one of the most informative and challenging exercises in professional development…changing the way you think. We hope to capture that spirit for the East Coast audience and anyone else who can join us."

Founded in 1998, Ecotone is a Harford County, MD-based ecological restoration company that designs and builds sustainable ecosystems to reduce erosion of stream banks, manage stormwater, conserve and restore wetlands, and restore forests. The company provides full-delivery ecosystem restoration, mitigation, design, construction, and consulting solutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. To learn more, please visit www.ecotoneinc.com.

The Beaver Institute exists to be a catalyst for advancing beaver management and watershed restoration. It provides financial assistance, technical support, scientific research, and training for mitigation professionals. More information is available at www.beaverinstitute.org.

