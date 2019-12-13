BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 by SC Asset Ready to Offer Modern Vibe of Bangkok

BANGKOK, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 is a brand new luxury free-hold condominium launched by SC Asset Corporation PLC, Thailand's leading property developer that understand demand in real estate market both investment and ownstay, with its 17th year of mastering luxury real estate development in Thailand to become ones' top-of-mind in the industry.

BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 is ideally situated on the main road of Sukhumvit road, reflected through modern facilities and adorned decorations throughout living spaces. The exterior arrangement gives a 1950s vibe, with Mid-Century Modern design making it a landmark on Sukhumvit road. Concrete, mirrors and geometric shapes exude a cool edge while also help with ventilation.

Approximately 0.8 acres, BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 rises 34 stories high at the prime location and only 250 metres or about 3 minutes' walk from Thong Lor BTS station. Thonglor district is the perfect spot of residential area in Bangkok with its excellent choice of upmarket and fashionable restaurants, along with plenty of trendy spots to drink the night away. BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 also closes to connections of all transportations including to several roads, in close proximity to world-class shopping complexes such as Emporium and EmQuartier -- 820 metres and top international hospitals such as Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital as well as international schools like Bangkok Prep International School -- 6 minutes on walk.

The amenities that close to BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 include Rain Hill Plaza which has a Wine Connection, Au Bon Pain, Max Value Supermarket, along with a variety of restaurants offering Eastern and Western cuisines. Also, Benchasiri Park is just 900 metres away.

Facilities at BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 include distinctive facilities like the Swimming Pool with a Floating Pavilion, a Double-Volume Split-Level Fitness Center that comes with a Boxing Area, Yoga Studio and the Kids Lounge, a Sky Level Semi-Outdoor Jacuzzi Pool and the Landscaped Sky Garden that seamlessly connects to the Double-Height, Multipurpose Lounge through the iconic Spiral Staircase.

The price just only starts from 10.90 Million Baht (360,000 USD) with expected Rental Yield, 6% P.A.*

Bridge Estate (Thailand) is an exclusive agent for SC Asset, proudly to provide further details, including special discounts, best price guaranteed and Thailand Elite Residence Program value at THB500,000* at BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32, please contact us at inquiry@bridgethailand.com or call +66-(0)-65-050-5454 or wechat: bridgethailand or LINE@: bridgeestate.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

