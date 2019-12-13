+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
13.12.2019 04:23:00

BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 by SC Asset Ready to Offer Modern Vibe of Bangkok

BANGKOK, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 is a brand new luxury free-hold condominium launched by SC Asset Corporation PLC, Thailand's leading property developer that understand demand in real estate market both investment and ownstay, with its 17th year of mastering luxury real estate development in Thailand to become ones' top-of-mind in the industry.

BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 is ideally situated on the main road of Sukhumvit road, reflected through modern facilities and adorned decorations throughout living spaces. The exterior arrangement gives a 1950s vibe, with Mid-Century Modern design making it a landmark on Sukhumvit road. Concrete, mirrors and geometric shapes exude a cool edge while also help with ventilation.

Approximately 0.8 acres, BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 3rises 34 stories high at the prime location and only 250 metres or about 3 minutes' walk from Thong Lor BTS station. Thonglor district is the perfect spot of residential area in Bangkok with its excellent choice of upmarket and fashionable restaurants, along with plenty of trendy spots to drink the night away. BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 also closes to connections of all transportations including to several roads, in close proximity to world-class shopping complexes such as Emporium and EmQuartier -- 820 metres and top international hospitals such as Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital as well as international schools like Bangkok Prep International School -- 6 minutes on walk.

The amenities that close to BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 include Rain Hill Plaza which has a Wine Connection, Au Bon Pain, Max Value Supermarket, along with a variety of restaurants offering Eastern and Western cuisines. Also, Benchasiri Park is just 900 metres away.

Facilities at BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32 include distinctive facilities like the Swimming Pool with a Floating Pavilion, a Double-Volume Split-Level Fitness Center that comes with a Boxing Area, Yoga Studio and the Kids Lounge, a Sky Level Semi-Outdoor Jacuzzi Pool and the Landscaped Sky Garden that seamlessly connects to the Double-Height, Multipurpose Lounge through the iconic Spiral Staircase.

The price just only starts from 10.90 Million Baht (360,000 USD) with expected Rental Yield, 6% P.A.*

Bridge Estate (Thailand) is an exclusive agent for SC Asset, proudly to provide further details, including special discounts, best price guaranteed and Thailand Elite Residence Program value at THB500,000* at BEATNIQ SUKHUMVIT 32, please contact us at inquiry@bridgethailand.com or call +66-(0)-65-050-5454 or wechat: bridgethailand or LINE@: bridgeestate.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191206/2663319-1

SOURCE SC Asset

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.12.19
Palladium übertrifft Rekordhoch von Gold
12.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
12.12.19
SMI wenig verändert erwartet
12.12.19
Weekly-Hits: Gentherapie & Gold
11.12.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
11.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten bei einem Crash zum Dividendenschnäppchen werden
Analyst: Aktienkurs von Tesla könnte auf 500 US-Dollar klettern
SNB bestätigt Geldpolitik und weist Kritik an Negativzins zurück
Wall Street in Rekordlaune -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Notenbank hält Zinsen stabil - Signal für lange Pause
Kartellamt verhängt 646 Millionen Euro Bussgelder gegen Stahlfirmen
Mikron-Aktie gewinnt trotz Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Aramco mit Weltrekord-Börsengang: Erstkurs der Aramco-Aktie überzeugt
Molecular Partners-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Weiteren Einblick in Pipeline an Investorentag
EZB lässt Geldpolitik unverändert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street in Rekordlaune -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street legte dank eines Trump-Tweet deutlich zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Donnerstag ebenfalls signifikante Gewinne. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;