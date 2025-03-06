Beam Global Announces Record Orders for Energy Storage Solutions in Early 2025

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced a record-breaking increase in energy storage solutions (ESS) sales. Contracted orders in the first two months of 2025 are nearly three times the total for the entire first quarter of 2024, representing a 200% increase in new ESS orders. This significant growth highlights strong market demand for Beam’s advanced energy storage technology.

Since the start of 2025, Beam Global’s ESS sales have seen unprecedented growth, driven by increasing adoption across various industries due to their bespoke designs, superior safety and smart battery management system (BMS).

"Battery sales dollars are relatively modest compared to some of our other products, but the significant order growth we’ve seen already this year gives a strong indication of the value in our strategy to diversify our offerings, particularly at a time when there is so much perceived (and some real) uncertainty around EV charging,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "This announcement, along with last week’s announcement of dramatic growth in order volume in our European operations shows that we are growing our business in ways which are not impacted by swings in EV sentiment, whether due to the new administration or other factors. We are focusing on expanding geographies and product offerings while keeping our costs under control. The increased sales of energy storage solutions and of our other products in Europe is an excellent indicator our success in these areas.”

Beam AllCell™ energy storage solutions use patented PCC™ technology that enables more power in a smaller, lighter battery. The advanced thermal management capabilities of PCC™ technology also mitigate thermal runaway propagation, delivering superior safety and the ability to operate efficiently in hot and cold environments.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate,” "project,” "predict,” "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "target,” "plan,” "intend,” "seek,” "goal,” "will,” "should,” "may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

