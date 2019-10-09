Beacon Strategies Adds Ron Fiske as Managing Director to Drive Expansion of Consulting Services

DENVER, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beacon Strategies, LLC, an independent, consulting firm to the Wealth Management industry, has hired Ron Fiske as Managing Director. Mr. Fiske brings to Beacon more than 30 years of financial experience, including custody, financial technology and Wealth Management products and services. His addition will serve to expand Beacon's capabilities and expertise delivered to both Broker/Dealers and Registered Investment Advisors.

"We are very excited to add Ron to the Beacon Strategies team," said Chip Kispert, Managing Partner of Beacon Strategies. "I believe that both current and prospective clients of Beacon will greatly benefit from the breadth and depth of Ron's expertise and experience. Also, he is a tremendous communicator and will help our clients continue their ongoing digital transformation."

Prior to joining Apex, Mr. Fiske was Head of Business Development at Apex Clearing, a leading provider of digital and technologically based custody and clearing solutions. He has also held managerial positions at Envestnet, Fidelity Investments and Pershing LLC.

"I have always admired Chip from afar and am thrilled to be joining Beacon and having the opportunity to work with him," Mr. Fiske said. "Beacon already works with many of the top RIAs and Broker/Dealers in the industry and I look forward to both engaging with current clients as well as working with new firms."

SOURCE Beacon Strategies, LLC