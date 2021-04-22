 Beacon Health Solutions, LLC Provides Notification of Data Security Incident | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Beacon Health Solutions, LLC Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

TAMPA, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 5, 2020, Beacon Health Solutions, LLC ("Beacon") experienced a data security incident that prevented users from accessing systems and data. Upon discovering this incident, Beacon immediately launched an investigation and engaged a digital forensics firm to help determine what happened and what information may have been accessed. On January 29, 2021, Beacon determined that personal information and protected health information belonging to certain individuals was acquired without authorization as part of the incident. The types of information potentially accessed varied by individual, but may have included name, address, Social Security number, driver's license, medical information, and health insurance information. The specific types of medical information and/or health insurance information that may have been accessed include Member/Medicaid ID numbers, treatment/diagnosis information, dates of service, provider name(s), patient account number(s), and medical record number(s). 

Beacon reported this matter to the FBI and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold perpetrators accountable.  Impacted individuals were notified beginning on April 20, 2021.  The notification included information about this incident and measures that can be taken to protect personal information and protected health information, including free identity monitoring and recovery services.  To enroll in these services, affected individuals must call the toll-free number: 1-833-416-0905. Further information can be obtained at www.beaconh.com.

About Beacon Health Solutions, LLC:

Beacon is a third-party administrator ("TPA") for managed care plans headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-health-solutions-llc-provides-notification-of-data-security-incident-301274379.html

SOURCE Beacon Health Solutions, LLC

