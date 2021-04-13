Beacon EmbeddedWorks Announces New i.MX 8M Mini Development Kit

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks is excited to announce our latest new product, our i.MX 8M Mini Development Kit. Specially designed to streamline product development with our i.MX 8M Mini System on Module (SOM), the full-featured, high-performance solution includes all the necessary features to jumpstart evaluation and development. The comprehensive kit includes an LCD touchscreen panel, HDMI port, stereo input/output jacks, ethernet connectors, USB ports, PC card expansions, and all necessary cables. Fully tested and pre-certified, the SOM & Dev Kit are ideal for demanding applications where reliability and regulatory compliance are essential.

Not only do Beacon EmbeddedWorks Dev Kits provide an extensive array of hardware components, they come fully supported by our suite of software programs and Board Support Packages (BSPs). Developers can monitor and control power usage with our Wattson™ power measurement application, achieve rapid start-up with our LogicLoader™ bootloader, and select from some of today's most popular BSPs including Android, Linux, and Windows Embedded CE. Design risk is reduced while accelerating time to market with a complete hardware and software package curated specifically to support our i.MX 8M Mini SOM.

The included SOM is based on NXP's i.MX 8M Mini processor with a fully configurable architecture up to quad-core. Packing connectivity features including Bluetooth, Wireless, and Ethernet with a built-in secure element, the SOM is equipped to perform in highly connected environments. It further offers multimedia capabilities including camera, audio, and display. The compact SOM packs all these features into a small form factor at only 28mm x 38mm, enabling its use as a comprehensive embedded system for cutting-edge wearables and handheld devices. Whether implemented as an off-the-shelf SOM or a custom-tailored solution, rest assured knowing that Beacon EmbeddedWorks provides in-house support for the full product lifecycle.

This latest solution from Beacon EmbeddedWorks marks a continuation of our commitment to supporting customers with everything they need to transform their innovative ideas into complete devices ready to compete in today's markets. The kit adds to Beacon EmbeddedWorks' expanding collection of new releases alongside high-performance Renesas RZ/G2-based SOMs, long-lasting Inflexion Zynq SOMs, and industry leading small form-factor Torpedo™ SOMs. Visit our complete product catalogue for more information on the latest embedded systems from Beacon EmbeddedWorks.

About Beacon EmbeddedWorks

Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a Compass Electronics Solutions Company, was created to build on Logic PD's 20-year history developing cutting-edge SOMs with new product lines and expanded capabilities. Beacon EmbeddedWorks' comprehensive approach coordinates development and manufacturing engineers to deliver powerful technology and unwavering quality. As your new and improved embedded partner Beacon EmbeddedWorks exceeds expectations with pre-certified SOMs that are compact, secure, and customizable.

