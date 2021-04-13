 Beacon EmbeddedWorks Announces New i.MX 8M Mini Development Kit | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’122 -0.5%  SPI 14’211 -0.3%  Dow 33’677 -0.2%  DAX 15’234 0.1%  Euro 1.1002 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’967 0.1%  Gold 1’744 0.6%  Bitcoin 58’125 5.3%  Dollar 0.9206 -0.2%  Öl 64.0 1.2% 

13.04.2021 22:44:00

Beacon EmbeddedWorks Announces New i.MX 8M Mini Development Kit

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks is excited to announce our latest new product, our i.MX 8M Mini Development Kit. Specially designed to streamline product development with our i.MX 8M Mini System on Module (SOM), the full-featured, high-performance solution includes all the necessary features to jumpstart evaluation and development. The comprehensive kit includes an LCD touchscreen panel, HDMI port, stereo input/output jacks, ethernet connectors, USB ports, PC card expansions, and all necessary cables. Fully tested and pre-certified, the SOM & Dev Kit are ideal for demanding applications where reliability and regulatory compliance are essential.

Beacon EmbeddedWorks

Not only do Beacon EmbeddedWorks Dev Kits provide an extensive array of hardware components, they come fully supported by our suite of software programs and Board Support Packages (BSPs). Developers can monitor and control power usage with our Wattson™ power measurement application, achieve rapid start-up with our LogicLoader™ bootloader, and select from some of today's most popular BSPs including Android, Linux, and Windows Embedded CE. Design risk is reduced while accelerating time to market with a complete hardware and software package curated specifically to support our i.MX 8M Mini SOM.

The included SOM is based on NXP's i.MX 8M Mini processor with a fully configurable architecture up to quad-core. Packing connectivity features including Bluetooth, Wireless, and Ethernet with a built-in secure element, the SOM is equipped to perform in highly connected environments. It further offers multimedia capabilities including camera, audio, and display. The compact SOM packs all these features into a small form factor at only 28mm x 38mm, enabling its use as a comprehensive embedded system for cutting-edge wearables and handheld devices. Whether implemented as an off-the-shelf SOM or a custom-tailored solution, rest assured knowing that Beacon EmbeddedWorks provides in-house support for the full product lifecycle.

This latest solution from Beacon EmbeddedWorks marks a continuation of our commitment to supporting customers with everything they need to transform their innovative ideas into complete devices ready to compete in today's markets. The kit adds to Beacon EmbeddedWorks' expanding collection of new releases alongside high-performance Renesas RZ/G2-based SOMs, long-lasting Inflexion Zynq SOMs, and industry leading small form-factor Torpedo™ SOMs. Visit our complete product catalogue for more information on the latest embedded systems from Beacon EmbeddedWorks.

About Beacon EmbeddedWorks
Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a Compass Electronics Solutions Company, was created to build on Logic PD's 20-year history developing cutting-edge SOMs with new product lines and expanded capabilities. Beacon EmbeddedWorks' comprehensive approach coordinates development and manufacturing engineers to deliver powerful technology and unwavering quality. As your new and improved embedded partner Beacon EmbeddedWorks exceeds expectations with pre-certified SOMs that are compact, secure, and customizable.

To learn more, visit beaconembedded.com

Contact:
Shawn Oreschnick
soreschnick@beaconembedded.com
612-436-9724

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-embeddedworks-announces-new-imx-8m-mini-development-kit-301268198.html

SOURCE Beacon EmbeddedWorks

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:57 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Microsoft mit Shopping-Offensive - profitiert auch die Aktie?
15:53 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:09 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
11:35 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
11:32 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
08:48 SMI startet holprig in die neue Woche
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
08.04.21 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Zahlen gesucht
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie Ziele in Corona-Studie - Corona-Cocktail von US-Behörde nachdrücklich empfohlen
Givaudan-Aktie profitiert: Givaudan gewinnt zum Jahresauftakt an Schwung
Krypto-Experte Bobby Lee: Bitcoin könnte 2021 die 300'000-Dollar-Marke knacken
Plug Power: Dieses Unternehmen steckt hinter der erfolgreichen Aktie
Swiss Re-Aktien von der Angst vor kostspieligem erstem Quartal belastet
Milliardenschwerer Zusammenschluss: Veolia und SUEZ einigen sich auf Fusion - Aktien schiessen hoch
US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst mit negativer Tendenz -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Börsen beenden Sitzung schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Swisscom bringt mit Banken Referenzzinssatz für digitale Assets auf den Weg
Wisekey-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Wisekey startet Plattform TrustedNFT.IO

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit