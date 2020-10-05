Beacon Communications named one of the Largest Denver-Area Tech Employers for 2020

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Business Journal names Beacon Communications one of the Largest Denver-Area Tech Employers for 2020.

Beacon Communications, a leader in critical communications, announced today that it received recognition from the Denver Business Journal, ranking it the 16th largest Denver-Area Tech Employer for 2020.

The Denver Business Journal recognized Beacon Communications for a second consecutive year for its continuous growth.

"The creative and effective solutions we provide to our clients year after year have paved the way for our continued growth. All the credit for our success goes to our talented staff, our sound business partners, and the commitment from our remarkable clients we have the pleasure of serving," said Brad Walsh, President, Beacon Communications.

The Denver Business Journal is a national brand publication read by top business leaders. The publication has a paid circulation of 17,219 subscribers and their online site receives 345,790 unique monthly visitors.

Beacon Communications is a systems integration firm specializing in crucial communications, security, and audiovisual services of the healthcare, education, commercial, and government sectors. For over 20 years, Beacon has actively shaped the ever-growing industry of critical communications. We provide innovative and intuitive technology solutions for a wide range of industries and purposes, from audio/visual and security systems, to fully comprehensive IT and operational solutions.

