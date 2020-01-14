+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
14.01.2020 23:10:00

BeachFleischman names Kim Paskal Chief Operating Officer of Tax

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman announces that Kim D. Paskal, CPA, MBA, has been appointed the firm's chief operating officer of tax, effective January 1, 2020. Paskal will succeed Peter Beahan CPA, ABV, who served in the role since 2016. The board appointed Paskal as part of the firm's succession and strategic plans. She joined BeachFleischman in 1996 and has also served as the industry segment leader for the firm's financial and professional services practice since 2010 and the cost segregation practice since 2019. She will transition her industry segment leadership role to focus on her new responsibilities as the tax department leader. Beahan has been elected executive vice president of the firm effective January 1, 2020. He will continue to serve firm clients, with an emphasis on the healthcare practice, provide mentoring to staff, and remain a member of the firm's management committee.

Kim D. Paskal, CPA, MBA

Paskal's specialties as a tax practitioner include tax-planning, consulting, and compliance for entrepreneurial businesses as well as high net worth individuals. She also has a depth of experience with cost segregation, tax-deferred exchanges, and other tax savings vehicles.

Paskal attended Furman University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. She is also a graduate of Arizona State University, where she received a Master of Business Administration. She is involved in several professional and community organizations including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Tucson Tax Study Group and a member of Next 20, a professional peer group of elite tax advisors throughout the U.S. Paskal also serves on the Board of Trustees and is the Treasurer for the Women's Foundation of Southern Arizona.

About BeachFleischman PC
BeachFleischman PC is one of Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firms and a Top 200 largest CPA firm in the United States. The firm provides advisory, accounting, assurance, and tax services to businesses (U.S. and foreign-based), organizations, and individuals. BeachFleischman serves clients doing business domestically and internationally and specializes in a variety of Industry-related practice areas, including healthcare, construction, real estate, manufacturing, hospitality, high-tech, not-for-profit, and service businesses. Offices are in Tucson, AZ (headquarters), and Phoenix, AZ. Visit www.beachfleischman.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beachfleischman-names-kim-paskal-chief-operating-officer-of-tax-300987054.html

SOURCE BeachFleischman PC

