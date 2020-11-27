Be safe with K-Study - Pay attention to Dain Leaders' 'digital tracking platform for international students based on Blockchain.'

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Korea has controlled COVID19 quite successfully, 'K-Quarantine' has been highly recognized. More international students wish to come to Korea for studies and the 'international students' matching platform based on Blockchain' developed by Dain Leaders(http://www.dainleaders.com/), a Blockchain edutech specialist of Korea, has attracted attention.

The 'international students' matching platform based on Blockchain' for safe admissions in the Post-COVID era is the K-Study platform that combines Blockchain with the digital tracking technology to process the entire admissions procedure for K-Study online for safety.

The platform particularly supports the confidentiality of digital documents of international applicants applying for colleges in Korea and secures the credibility of data for the convenience of each college.

Dain Leaders has entered the data credibility verification process. It is led by Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), a nationally accredited software quality testing certifier, is securing the integrity of data on the Blockchain, security and repairability when saving and restoring data and DB, and technology related to the performance and stability of Blockchain.

In the process, Hanyang University provided the data of 2,000 international applicants and the testbed for verifying the technology and cooperated for the development and testing of digital tracking platform for the college admissions officials handling the admissions documents such as transcripts and degrees.

The platform will be tested for 15 items related to the functionality of Blockchain and about 10 items related to its quality and performance. The test environment will be servers using general CPU and servers and nodes of Blockchain and the target value will be 20TPS. TPS is not the absolute index of performance of Blockchain, but it is required to support a certain level of TPS and block processing speed for the stability of commercial services.

"After TTA verification, the platform will be released before the end of this year for use by more people, including international students and college officials," said President Moo Ho Lim of Dain Leaders. "Colleges and other educational institutions in Korea can now track international students on the digital platform based on Blockchain through the K-Study Platform."

SOURCE Dain Leaders