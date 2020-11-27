SMI 10’498 0.1%  SPI 13’021 0.2%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’287 0.0%  Euro 1.0800 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’511 0.0%  Gold 1’811 0.2%  Bitcoin 15’575 -8.5%  Dollar 0.9067 -0.2%  Öl 47.7 -2.4% 

+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Bitcoin +13%, Ethereum +30%, Ripple +70% - in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
27.11.2020 02:00:00

Be safe with K-Study - Pay attention to Dain Leaders' 'digital tracking platform for international students based on Blockchain.'

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Korea has controlled COVID19 quite successfully, 'K-Quarantine' has been highly recognized.  More international students wish to come to Korea for studies and the 'international students' matching platform based on Blockchain' developed by Dain Leaders(http://www.dainleaders.com/), a Blockchain edutech specialist of Korea, has attracted attention.  

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dain Leaders)

The 'international students' matching platform based on Blockchain' for safe admissions in the Post-COVID era is the K-Study platform that combines Blockchain with the digital tracking technology to process the entire admissions procedure for K-Study online for safety.

The platform particularly supports the confidentiality of digital documents of international applicants applying for colleges in Korea and secures the credibility of data for the convenience of each college.

Dain Leaders has entered the data credibility verification process. It is led by Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), a nationally accredited software quality testing certifier, is securing the integrity of data on the Blockchain, security and repairability when saving and restoring data and DB, and technology related to the performance and stability of Blockchain.

In the process, Hanyang University provided the data of 2,000 international applicants and the testbed for verifying the technology and cooperated for the development and testing of digital tracking platform for the college admissions officials handling the admissions documents such as transcripts and degrees.

The platform will be tested for 15 items related to the functionality of Blockchain and about 10 items related to its quality and performance. The test environment will be servers using general CPU and servers and nodes of Blockchain and the target value will be 20TPS. TPS is not the absolute index of performance of Blockchain, but it is required to support a certain level of TPS and block processing speed for the stability of commercial services.   

"After TTA verification, the platform will be released before the end of this year for use by more people, including international students and college officials," said President Moo Ho Lim of Dain Leaders. "Colleges and other educational institutions in Korea can now track international students on the digital platform based on Blockchain through the K-Study Platform."

SOURCE Dain Leaders

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 228.00
1.02 %
Roche Hldg G 303.10
0.98 %
Givaudan 3’603.00
0.61 %
Nestle 102.38
0.43 %
Novartis 81.26
0.35 %
The Swatch Grp 232.00
-0.85 %
UBS Group 13.14
-0.87 %
CS Group 11.66
-0.89 %
CieFinRichemont 77.00
-1.00 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.60
-1.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.11.20
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
26.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc
26.11.20
Vontobel: Mega Shoppingdays im November bringen Umsatzrekorde
26.11.20
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
26.11.20
Weekly-Hits: Hydrogen Selection Basket – “Explosive” Wasserstoffperlen 2.0 / Logistik – Im doppelten Sinne lohnenswert
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Franken zum Euro auf tiefsten Stand seit fast sechs Monaten fällt
Nestlé verkauft Yinlu an chinesische Food Wise - Nestlè-Aktie unbewegt
Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
Moderna-Aktie: Moderna will Corona-Impfstoff schon im Dezember liefern
"Zu viele Bullen am Markt" - Starinvestor Jim Cramer betont Ernst der Lage an den Märkten
Ex-Microsoft-Mitarbeiter ergaunert 10 Millionen Dollar - mit Hilfe von Bitcoins
u-blox-Aktie schiesst nach oben: u-blox sieht Belebung in allen Segmenten und Industrien des Unternehmens
3. Quartal 2020: So setzt sich das Portfolio von Hedgefonds-Legende David Einhorn zusammen
US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten zu
Basilea-Aktie im Plus: Pfizers Antrag auf Marktzulassung in China angenommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten zu
An der Wall Street wird am Donnerstag feiertagesbedingt nicht gehandelt. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielt sich eine positive Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztlich seitwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit