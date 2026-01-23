Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.01.2026

BDX Stock Slides 2% After Company Unveils AI-Powered Research Platform

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) shares fell 2.46% to $200.98, down $5.06, after the company announced the launch of new AI-powered tools to advance immunology and cancer research.

The update introduced enhancements to BD's Research Cloud platform, including automation and AI-driven insights designed to improve experiment design, workflow efficiency and data analysis for scientists.

The pullback appears tied to investor caution around near term monetization, as the announcement focused on research capabilities and long-term innovation rather than immediate revenue impact. While the platform strengthens BD's position in life sciences and laboratory automation, the news did not include updated financial guidance or commercial outlooks, prompting a modest sell-off.

On the day of the announcement, BDX opened near $206, traded down to an intraday low around $200, and saw a high near $206, compared with a previous close of approximately $206.04.

Trading volume was reflecting an active market response to the product update. BDX's 52-week range spans roughly the mid-$180 to the mid-$280, underscoring ongoing volatility driven by earnings expectations, product launches and broader medical technology sector trends.