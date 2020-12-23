SMI 10’403 1.0%  SPI 12’979 1.0%  Dow 30’016 -0.7%  DAX 13’418 1.3%  Euro 1.0821 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’497 1.4%  Gold 1’861 -0.9%  Bitcoin 20’993 3.8%  Dollar 0.8894 0.3%  Öl 49.8 -2.0% 
BD to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference via webcast. BD's CEO and president is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of BD's presentation can be accessed from the BD corporate website at www.bd.com/investors and will be available for replay through Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The accompanying slides will be available at www.bd.com/investors and posted at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

Contact :

Kristen M. Stewart, CFA, Strategy & Investor Relations - 201-847-5378
Kristen Cardillo, Communications - 201-847-5657

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301197865.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

