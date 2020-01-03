03.01.2020 22:15:00

BD to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by a question and answer session at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of BD's presentations can be accessed from the BD corporate website at www.bd.com/investors and will be available for replay through Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

Contact:
Kristen Cardillo, Communications – 201-847-5657
Monique N. Dolecki, Investor Relations – 201-847-5378

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-present-at-the-38th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300980982.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex wies einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Am Freitag notierten die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.

