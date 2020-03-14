14.03.2020 03:54:00

BD Statement on White House Meeting on COVID-19 Testing

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), today issued the following statement after a White House meeting with CEOs of companies who have been involved in the effort to expand access to COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing and test development. BD CEO and President Tom Polen participated in the meeting.

BD CEO and President Tom Polen participated in a White House meeting with CEOs of companies who have been involved in the effort to expand access to COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing and test development.

Polen said: "The companies involved in efforts to expand access to coronavirus testing, including BD, made it clear that we are here to support the U.S. effort to combat coronavirus as we have in other parts of the world. Specifically for BD, we are working around the clock internally and with external partners to increase the coronavirus diagnostic capacity in the U.S by ramping up production of our sample collection tools and increasing access to our automated molecular platform for in vitro diagnostics. Early next week, BD will be submitting an emergency use authorization request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a coronavirus test for use on the BD MAX™ molecular diagnostic system. The BD MAX™ system is already in use in hundreds of laboratories across the U.S. in nearly every state. BD is also exploring development of a point-of-care test for coronavirus by leveraging the BD Veritor™ system.  The BD Veritor™ system is currently used to test for other respiratory infections including Influenza A, Influenza B, RSV, and group A Streptococcus. BD commends the Administration's appointment of Adm. Brett Giroir to lead the coordination of coronavirus testing efforts among public health service agencies. BD is committed to assisting in the U.S. response across our diagnostic and health care delivery platforms, as we have in China, Europe and beyond."

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

Contacts:


Troy Kirkpatrick

Monique N. Dolecki

BD Public Relations

BD Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5378

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com  

Monique_Dolecki@bd.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-statement-on-white-house-meeting-on-covid-19-testing-301023405.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.03.20
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
13.03.20
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
13.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
13.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Coronavirus und Ölpreis-Krieg: Credit Suisse reduziert Wachstumsprognose
Corona-Panik: Katastrophen-Fonds mit bestem Monat seit über zehn Jahren
Franken steigt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
KW 11: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Das Coronavirus und seine drastischen Folgen für die Schweizer Wirtschaft
Tesla – Absturz nach Kursexplosion
Slack-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Slack kann mit mehr Umsatz punkten
Medicago annonce la production d'un candidat-vaccin viable pour la COVID-19

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB