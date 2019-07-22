+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
BD Board Declares Dividends

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per common share, payable on September 30, 2019 to holders of record on September 9, 2019.  The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.08 per share.  In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $15.3125 per share on the 6.125% mandatory convertible preferred stock, Series A, payable on November 1, 2019 to holders of record on October 15, 2019.  This represents $0.7656 per depositary share (NYSE: BDXA).

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of healthcare by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for healthcare providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

Contact:
Kristen Cardillo, Corporate Communications – 201-847-5657
Monique N. Dolecki, Investor Relations – 201-847-5378

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-board-declares-dividends-300888976.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

