SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’106 7.0%  Dollar 0.9130 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

01.05.2021 03:10:00

BCSC issues halt trade order on Valorem Resources Inc. after unsubstantiated claims online

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has ordered a halt to the trading of securities of Vancouver-based Valorem Resources Inc. after unsubstantiated statements about the company appeared on a financial news website, followed by an increase in trading of its shares.

The information on the-financialnews.com made projections about the mining reserves at Valorem's Black Dog Lake property in Quebec, as well as Valorem's future share price.

Before the information was posted on or around April 15, Valorem's 30-day average trading volume was 1.3 million shares. Between April 16 and April 29, this increased to a daily average of 4.4 million shares traded. During that same time period, the average closing price climbed to $0.26 per share from a previous 30-day average of $0.16 per share.

Valorem, which is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Securities Exchange, stated in an April 16 news release that the company was "the target of false statements being made by [the website] about the nature of our assets."

The BCSC order against trading of Valorem securities extends until May 21, 2021.

The BCSC may issue a halt trade order when it becomes aware of information, other than information filed under the Securities Act, that may cause unusual trading of an issuer's securities. BCSC halt trade orders can last no more than 15 business days, although they can be extended. 

About the British Columbia Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)
The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

  • A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence
  • A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org.

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

30.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
30.04.21 Gute Nachrichten aus den USA reichen nicht mehr
30.04.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon nachbörslich gesucht
30.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – An Widerstandslinie
29.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Valora Holding AG
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie letztlich im Minus: Nestlé kauft US-Vitaminhersteller Bountiful
Swiss Re-Aktie sehr stark: Swiss Re kehrt in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück
Meinung geändert? - Chinas Zentralbank bewertet Bitcoin jetzt als "Investment-Alternative"
CS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Zurückhaltung bei Kohle-Finanzierung gefordert - CEO bedauert jüngste Ereignisse
SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen gehen sehr schwach ins Wochenende
NIO setzt deutlich mehr um - NIO-Aktie dreht ins Plus
BioNTech stellt Antrag auf Impfstoffzulassung für Kinder ab zwölf - BioNTech-Aktie gefragt
CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
UBS-CEO Hamers zu Risikokultur: Es wurden nie Warnsignale überstimmt - UBS-Aktie schwächer
Kräftiger Gewinnsprung bei Amazon: Amazon-Aktie trotz starken Zahlen kaum verändert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit