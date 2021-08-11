SMI 12’394 0.3%  SPI 15’861 0.2%  Dow 35’468 0.6%  DAX 15’826 0.4%  Euro 1.0822 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’206 0.4%  Gold 1’751 1.3%  Bitcoin 42’698 1.5%  Dollar 0.9218 -0.1%  Öl 71.5 0.9% 

11.08.2021 21:00:00

BCM One Places 30th on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named BCM One to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 30th place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

"It's gratifying to see our ongoing investments in the company, our solutions, and the channel drive the level of growth to land us in the top quartile of this year's CRN Fast Growth 150 list," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Our entire team continues to work very hard to maintain this momentum by bringing world-class, next-generation voice and managed network services to an expanding client base."

The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. They must think outside the box to differentiate themselves, making sustained growth a notable achievement. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers constantly need to evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies' exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.

"In today's unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The prominent companies on this year's list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."

You can view the complete list of CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

ABOUT BCM ONE
Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed technology solutions provider offering next generation voice and managed network services. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure including: UCaaS/Hosted Voice, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Professional Services, Technology Expense Optimization and Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

BCM One Contact:
Paula Como Kauth
Office: 212.906.7255  |  pckauth@bcmone.com  

Related Images

bcm-one-fast-growth-150.png
BCM One -- Fast Growth 150

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bcm-one-places-30th-on-the-2021-crn-fast-growth-150-list-301353550.html

SOURCE BCM One Public Relations

﻿

