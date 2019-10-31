+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 13:55:00

BCM Insurance Company Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With Cloud Delivery via EY

BCM Insurance Company (BCM), an Ontario-based mutual insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that BCM has selected Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ products to modernize its infrastructure and transform the way it does business. The company will be accessing the Guidewire products in a private cloud via EY iNexus, with implementation, ongoing services, and support provided by EY, a Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting Premier member.

BCM Insurance Company selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ as its new system for policy administration, underwriting, claims, and billing management. The company also selected Guidewire DataHub™ and Guidewire InfoCenter™ as its enterprise-wide data management and analytics systems. BCM plans to implement all of the products simultaneously across all lines of business in Ontario.

David Gill, Chairman of the Board at BCM said, "The Guidewire products provide our staff with the tools that will enable them to provide more personalized service to our customers.”

"We are interested in systems that offer robust reporting, solid data and analytics, and improved operational efficiencies,” said Jason Cybulski, President and Chief Executive Officer at BCM. "The Guidewire platform addresses our needs and is sustainable, and using the products in the cloud helps enhance our vision and position in the Mutual community as a forward-thinking organization.”

"Many startups and small-to-medium sized insurance companies face unique challenges to transform their core systems. EY’s cloud-based and managed service solution, built around InsuranceSuite, with pre-configured capabilities for the Canadian insurance market, helps companies to achieve a successful implementation project,” said Neil Pengelly, Insurance Technology Advisory Leader at EY Canada. "We’re excited to be working with BCM to transform their business and IT capabilities with InsuranceSuite software.”

"We are pleased to welcome BCM Insurance Company to the Guidewire customer community,” said Steve Sherry, Chief Sales Officer at Guidewire Software. "We look forward to helping the company leverage InsurancePlatform and a flexible partner deployment model to continue its mission of taking care of the insurance needs of its policyholders.”

About BCM Insurance Company

BCM Insurance is a Mutual Insurance Company, meaning that we are community based, owned and operated by our policyholders. BCM Insurance is governed by a Board of Directors, which is elected from among our Policyholders. We are also members of the Ontario Mutual Insurance Association (OMIA), which has a long history of serving the mutual community.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

