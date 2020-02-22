22.02.2020 02:46:00

BC Ferries Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VICTORIA, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - BC Ferries is pleased to announce that Jill Sharland has been appointed to the position of Vice President & Chief Financial Officer effective March 2, 2020.

BC Ferries (CNW Group/British Columbia Ferry Services Inc.)

"In this position, Ms. Sharland will lead and oversee accounting & reporting, financial operations, payroll, treasury, risk & insurance, financial planning & analysis, tariff & revenue, internal audit and corporate services as well as share responsibility for government and regulatory affairs. She will report directly to me as a member of the Executive Management Committee," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President & CEO. "Ms. Sharland has a proven track record of success and will be a welcome addition to our management team."

Ms. Sharland brings extensive experience as a financial executive specializing in strategic and operational planning and financial decision support in fast-paced, capital intensive and customer driven industries. Most recently as a CFO in the medical industry, Ms. Sharland also has experience in the aviation and telecommunications industries. 

Ms. Sharland is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Queens University as well as an Honors Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology and Physiology from Western University.

In making the announcement, Mr. Collins acknowledged the many contributions made by the current Vice President & CFO Alana Gallagher, who is retiring after 25 years of service. Mr. Collins thanked Ms. Gallagher for her commitment to the company and wishes her well in the future.

SOURCE British Columbia Ferry Services Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.02.20
Virussorgen sind zurück an den Rohstoffmärkten
21.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere "Singles" noch bis heute Abend in Zeichnung
21.02.20
SMI mit erstem Dämpfer
21.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtsdynamik verschärft sich / Adecco – Vor neuer Abwärtswelle?
20.02.20
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
mehr
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie massiv unter Druck: Swiss Re leidet unter grosser Schadensbelastung
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti wird durch ING-CEO Hamers ersetzt
Tesla reduziert: Hier hat George Soros im vierten Quartal 2019 investiert
US-Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
Sika-Aktie dreht: Rekordergebnis unter den Erwartungen
GAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: GAM Holding mit Gewinnrückgang - Änderungen in der Geschäftsleitung
Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen
"Quartierstrom": Erster lokaler Strommarkt in der Schweiz arbeitet mit Blockchains
Julius Bär-Aktie im Minus: Finma stellt schwere Mängel in Geldwäschereibekämpfung fest

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
An der Wall Street belasten Virussorgen weiter. Die heimische Börse gab deutlich ab. Der DAX weitete seine Verluste aus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen am Freitag überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;