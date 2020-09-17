BBVA USA recognized as one of the World's Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks in North America by Global Finance

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA has been honored by Global Finance as one of the World's Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks in North America for 2020.

BBVA was named winner in the subcategories of Best Mobile Adaptive Site and Best Mobile Banking App. The bank has been honored by Global Finance twice prior, named as the Top Treasury and Cash Management Provider in the Southwest for 2019 and 2020.

"We are proud and honored to have our corporate mobile banking app recognized by Global Finance," said BBVA USA Director of Multichannel Development Gabriel Palafox. "As we have seen throughout the pandemic, our customers rely on our digital solutions to manage their finances. Unique features such as BBVA Real Time Positive Pay and Real Time ARP -- which are the first and only services of their kind in the industry -- offer our clients the ability to manage ACH and check transactions in real time, so they can prevent fraud before it occurs."

Winning banks were selected by Global Finance based on strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings and the growth of digital customers. Banks are also evaluated based on their breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality. Category winners, such as Best Mobile Banking App, were selected based on the relative strength and success of those web products and services.

"Receiving this recognition from Global Finance tells us that we're on the right path, that the work we've put into these resources as part of our digital transformation efforts are making a difference," said Palafox. "Of course, we have no intention of stopping here. We are already working on the next set of improvements and enhancements. After all, data and technology are the main points of one of the key pillars in our new 5-year strategic plan. We will continue to build on our overall strength in digital solutions to give our customers the flexibility and mobility they need in an increasingly digital business environment."

"An award like this illustrates the value of the strong working relationships between local lines of business and our technology groups across the globe," said TJ Shavers, Director of Enterprise Software Engineering. "We compete with some very strong financial institutions around the world, and I'm so proud that the hard work of the entire team and our commitment to providing our customers with the best digital experience has been recognized like this."

Round Two winners, which include the overall Regional and Global winners, and Global Sub-Category winners, will be announced in October and published in the December issue of Global Finance.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, and has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to customers by providing the best solutions and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society. BBVA rests on three solid values: customer comes first, we think big and we are one team.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

