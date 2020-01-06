BBVA USA President and CEO listed as notable financial executive in the USA by The Business Journals national network

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Javier Rodríguez Soler, BBVA USA President and CEO, has been listed as one of The Business Journal's most notable national financial executives , an annual feature which spotlights 100 executives across the country.

The list, aptly named The Business Journals' Influencers: Finance, highlights executives "who are having an impact on business being done in communities across the nation." In addition, the recognition states that "these individuals are positioned to have an impact on matters of business and finance in myriad areas."

The Business Journals curated the second-annual list with its network editors and staff writers across the country.

"There are thousands of financial institutions across the United States, so it is an honor to be named in this exclusive list of 100 executives; it is a great way for BBVA USA to start the year," said Rodríguez Soler. "I am equally honored to lead our bank, because while I am grateful for this recognition, our employees are the ones who truly are responsible for the positive impact we have on our communities. They are a group that is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial dreams, and create opportunities for themselves. I look forward to reaching many milestones in 2020 with this amazing team."

Rodríguez Soler became president and CEO of BBVA USA in December 2018 , following the appointment of previous CEO Onur Genç as BBVA Group CEO. During Rodríguez Soler's tenure, the bank took part in a global rebranding effort , saw a jump in the most recent quarterly earnings report - compared to that same quarter's 2018 earnings, and launched its biggest broadcast and digital marketing campaign in a decade.

Rodríguez Soler was previously BBVA Group's global head of Strategy and M&A, where his corporate development functions included setting the strategy at both the Group and country level, where he had extensive exposure to the U.S.

Rodríguez Soler was profiled by the Houston Business Journal in June , and spoke about a variety of topics, including the bank's rebranding effort, the U.S. business dynamic through the banking lens, and digital transformation.

SOURCE BBVA USA