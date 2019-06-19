BBVA Compass Field renamed BBVA Field amid bank brand unification

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Birmingham Legion FC will announce the new name of BBVA Field and unveil updated signage this Saturday before the June 22 match between the Legion and Hartford Athletic.

The new stadium name and corresponding signage change is part of BBVA's ongoing brand unification happening across the globe . BBVA Group's new logo and unified brand signals an advancement in the financial institution's efforts to become a single, global digital entity in all areas where it operates.

"BBVA Field is more than a venue to the bank, which is why we were part of its construction from its early stages," said BBVA USA Birmingham CEO Andrea Smith. "The venue is another symbol of our commitment to Birmingham's economic prosperity and the opportunities that await it. Our roots are in Birmingham, our U.S. headquarters, and we are thrilled to be reinforcing our commitment to BBVA Field by integrating our global brand unification into its identity."

The bank's involvement in the soccer facility began in 2014, when the BBVA USA Foundation gifted $1.5 million for the construction of the venue on the University of Alabama at Birmingham's campus. In 2015, officials from the bank and the university celebrated the final phase of construction with a public debut that gave attendees a close-up look at the playing surface.

In May 2018, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Athletics (UAB), BBVA and Birmingham Legion FC completed a renovation of BBVA Field. The expansion included a state-of-the-art 4,000-seat grandstand, along with a permanent concessions stand, bathrooms and ticket office . An additional 40×20 video board was also added to enhance the fan experience.

In December, Birmingham Legion FC announced a multi-year partnership with BBVA , extending the bank marketing rights across Legion FC platforms and in-stadium at BBVA Field, where the club plays its home games. Elements of the partnership included matchday activation for Legion FC home dates at the venue, philanthropic events, and digital and social media promotions.

"BBVA Field has truly become a great home for Legion FC," said Jay Heaps, Legion FC President and General Manager. "This stadium, as a soccer specific venue, will continue to provide fans with thrilling moments and an excellent atmosphere for years to come."

The logo unveil comes more than a week after the bank also renamed another of its iconic venues, renaming Houston's BBVA Compass Stadium to BBVA Stadium . Carlos Torres Vila, BBVA Group Executive Chairman, also made the trip from Madrid, Spain to attend the press unveiling.

Launchpad

In addition to the venue's renaming, the bank also announced the start of the Launchpad Contest, created in tandem with the Birmingham Legion, which will focus on Birmingham-area start-up businesses that need a financial boost to become digitally innovative. The top winning business will receive the grand prize of $2,500 and consultations with Legion and BBVA executives.

After the submission period ends on July 12, a judging period will commence between Legion and BBVA representatives. After four finalists are announced, fans will have a chance to vote on the winner in late July and early August.

Companies are encouraged to submit their nominations online when the submission period opens on June 22. The contest's submission link will be made available on BBVA and Legion social channels when the contest begins.

