<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.09.2020 12:08:00

BBL Construction Selects Heliospectra's LED Lighting, Controls and Services for Commercial Construction Project

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY) and (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from BBL Construction of L'Ange-Gardien, Québec, Canada. The order value is $302,452 USD.

BBL Construction operates as a general contractor in the fields of commercial and institutional construction in the greater Outaouais region. Two business partners who have overseen the development of several projects apply their respective skills to offer unbeatable customer satisfaction.

This order includes:  SIERA light bars - the perfect vertical solution. ELIXIA LEDs featuring up to four tuneable wavelengths. helioCORE™ light control system, along with Heliospectra's in-house helioCARE™ team of technical experts.

The order will be delivered in Q4

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra | +46 (0)72 203 6344 | ir@heliospectra.com

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/bbl-construction-selects-heliospectra-s-led-lighting--controls-and-services-for-commercial-construct,c3186700

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5333/3186700/1300686.pdf

Release

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbl-construction-selects-heliospectras-led-lighting-controls-and-services-for-commercial-construction-project-301121786.html

SOURCE Heliospectra

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Heliospectra ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Heliospectra ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 80.38
3.00 %
Alcon 52.46
2.14 %
Givaudan 3’860.00
1.85 %
CieFinRichemont 60.60
1.41 %
Roche Hldg G 319.65
1.25 %
Swiss Re 72.80
0.22 %
UBS Group 11.00
0.14 %
Geberit 520.60
0.00 %
Sika 216.00
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.86
-0.74 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:30
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
08:20
SMI setzt negativen Trend fort
06:20
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Fibonacci-Fächer im Fokus / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA blockiert weiteren Anstieg
31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Heliospectra AB 0.36 -3.66% Heliospectra AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla verteuert sich kräftig
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit
SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
August 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Relief Therapeutics hat das Aktienkapital erhöht - Aktie hebt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX zeigt fester. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB