BBL Construction Selects Heliospectra's LED Lighting, Controls and Services for Commercial Construction Project

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY) and (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from BBL Construction of L'Ange-Gardien, Québec, Canada. The order value is $302,452 USD.

BBL Construction operates as a general contractor in the fields of commercial and institutional construction in the greater Outaouais region. Two business partners who have overseen the development of several projects apply their respective skills to offer unbeatable customer satisfaction.

This order includes: SIERA light bars - the perfect vertical solution. ELIXIA LEDs featuring up to four tuneable wavelengths. helioCORE™ light control system, along with Heliospectra's in-house helioCARE™ team of technical experts.

The order will be delivered in Q4

