BBK Worldwide Principal, Director of Accounts and Site Services, David B. Fleishman Named to PharmaVOICE 100

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBK Worldwide (BBK), the patient experience, recruitment, and engagement leader, today announced that Principal and Director of Accounts and Site Services, David B. Fleishman, was named one of the 100 most inspiring people in life sciences by PharmaVOICE magazine. The award recognizes Mr. Fleishman for how he inspires and motivates those around him, his influence as a corporate leader, and his positive impact on the industry through his actions.

A ten-year veteran of the agency, Mr. Fleishman advanced rapidly through the account services department – from account coordinator, to manager, to executive, and now department director and company principal. With talent and tenacity, he has mastered not only the science of conducting successful client campaigns, but also the art of inspiring the best performances from his staff. His leadership ensures that study enrollment goals and objectives are achieved, that campaign programs are on strategy, and that client expectations are met.

As a principal, Mr. Fleishman helps set the company's strategic direction and drive continued growth, with an eye towards identifying new opportunities to enhance the clinical trial patient experience. With the ability to turn vision into reality, he has helped move the industry forward by identifying marketplace needs and spearheading solutions to meet them.

"David exemplifies the best of the new generation of industry thought leaders," said Matt Kibby, principal and president, BBK Worldwide. "His passion for the industry, combined with his leadership skills and strategic insight, have been instrumental in BBK's continued growth."

Mr. Fleishman joins ten other BBK professionals who have been recognized by PharmaVOICE since the awards began in 2005.

About PharmaVOICE 100
The PharmaVOICE 100 is an annual list of individuals recognized for their positive contribution to the life sciences industry. Nominated by thousands of PharmaVOICE readers throughout the year, the PharmaVOICE 100 represent a broad cross section of industry sectors including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research, clinical trial, research and development, patient education, patient recruitment, advertising, technology, and many others.

About BBK Worldwide (bbkworldwide.com)
BBK Worldwide is committed to transforming the clinical trial patient experience through a combination of services and technology-driven solutions that educate consumers, engage participants, unburden sites, and support sponsors. One of the few remaining corporately independent and full-service R&D marketing firms, BBK has maintained its position at the forefront of patient recruitment and engagement innovation for more than 35 years. An industry game changer, BBK's patented smart technology TrialCentralNet® drives the company's innovation while enhancing the patient journey and supporting the study community. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Nachrichten

